Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the MILF Manor Season 2 premiere.]

MILF Manor just went there. The TLC reality show returned for Season 2 on April 28 and dropped a bombshell twist in the final moments of the premiere. After the first season’s twist, it seemed there would be no way for the show to top the shock factor. Well, MILF Manor found a way.

The Season 2 MILFs met their younger suitors and started to establish connections. Any headway was completely upended when the dads of the suitors arrived at the Canadian manor to enter the dating pool with their sons. “That’s my f**king dad,” a stunned Joey said as he spotted his father in the distance.

“The fact that my dad’s turned up has actually like blown my mind,” Jacob said. “Like, that’s probably the last thing that I expected to happen. It feels like a sucker punch. I’m in the ring, it feels like a knockout, I’m not going to lie.”

For the MILFs, this twist changed everything. “Oh my god, they are handsome,” Crystal noted. Another MILF raved that “the dads are hotter than the sons” off camera.

“The dads are f***ing hotties,” Christina admitted. “I don’t know what the dads are doing here, but things are definitely about to get spicy.”

Earlier in the episode, Jami revealed that she was “open to all age ranges” when it came to the next man in her life. “I prefer someone who is educated, someone who I can have a good conversation with, and superficially, they need to be good in bed!” Sounds like equal opportunity for fathers and their sons!

The first season’s twist was moms and their sons looking for love. As the show filmed, the moms and sons also had to share a room together, which provided plenty of awkward moments as they tried to explore romantic connections with other contestants. Will the sons and their fathers have to do the same?!

How do you feel about the new MILF Manor twist? Sound off in the comments, below.

MILF Manor, Season 2, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC