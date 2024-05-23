Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

One Wheel of Fortune‘s guess in the latest game left his fellow competitors scratching their heads and plenty of fans laughing as Tavaris responded to a “Phrase” puzzle with, “Right in the butt!”

Tavaris’ enthusiastic answer stirred up an audible gasp from the game’s live audience as shock overtook them and even led one of the other players to go, “What?!” Ultimately, host Pat Sajak jumped in to inform Tavaris, “No,” that wasn’t the correct phrase. In the end, Tavaris’ guess wasn’t even the correct amount of characters for the board.

The corresponding phrase turned out to be “This is the best,” which even Tavaris admitted was a “better answer.”

While the blunder may have left Tavaris a little shaken, Sajak made sure to let the player know, “You’ve already made an impression on us.” In turn, Tavaris said, “I apologize, Pat. I was a little excited.”

Although Tavaris was apologetic for the blunder, it was too late to take back, becoming etched in game show tv history for everyone to have a little laugh over, and it didn’t take long for fans to run wild with the hilarious guess. See some of their hilarious reactions, below, and catch the video of Tavaris’ guess, above.

Immediately iconic game show moment today. Well done, Tavaris! https://t.co/m3V2ylD3Vs — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) May 24, 2024

Tavaris nailed it, kind of…. pic.twitter.com/06Bisuy1bi — Big Country (@wirefreeguy) May 24, 2024

One of the greatest guesses of all time. I immediately texted this to two different countries and another state. I hope #Tavaris gets whatever he hopes for in life. Bless him, the excitable champion rib eater. This is the best! #wheeloffortune pic.twitter.com/7yeN30MK7G — Curling Professor (@CurlProfessor) May 23, 2024

Oh he won! He won the internet! #WheelOfFortune #RightInTheButt He’ll never live this one down! Hey Tavaris – pic.twitter.com/nksbV8aAUb — D❤ (@DancinLionheart) May 23, 2024

Tavaris just lived all of our worst fears as a contestant on tv. I hope the internet is kind to him. #wheeloffortune #rightinthewhat pic.twitter.com/juf5WoNj5N — Lauren Steenhoek (@LaurenSteenhoek) May 23, 2024

“Right in the butt!”? Tavaris this is #WheelOfFortune what kind of game do you think this is — Bloody Fellow (@TheMamoose) May 23, 2024

Tavaris will never be able to live this one down. So many jokes. Forever. #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/88gekxamDp — Mr. Marie ❣️ (@FordMcCartney) May 23, 2024

