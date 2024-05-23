‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player’s Racy Guess Shocks Audience, Has Fans Laughing (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Tavaris guesses
Wheel of Fortune

One Wheel of Fortune‘s guess in the latest game left his fellow competitors scratching their heads and plenty of fans laughing as Tavaris responded to a “Phrase” puzzle with, “Right in the butt!”

Tavaris’ enthusiastic answer stirred up an audible gasp from the game’s live audience as shock overtook them and even led one of the other players to go, “What?!” Ultimately, host Pat Sajak jumped in to inform Tavaris, “No,” that wasn’t the correct phrase. In the end, Tavaris’ guess wasn’t even the correct amount of characters for the board.

The corresponding phrase turned out to be “This is the best,” which even Tavaris admitted was a “better answer.”

While the blunder may have left Tavaris a little shaken, Sajak made sure to let the player know, “You’ve already made an impression on us.” In turn, Tavaris said, “I apologize, Pat. I was a little excited.”

Although Tavaris was apologetic for the blunder, it was too late to take back, becoming etched in game show tv history for everyone to have a little laugh over, and it didn’t take long for fans to run wild with the hilarious guess. See some of their hilarious reactions, below, and catch the video of Tavaris’ guess, above.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Vanna White

