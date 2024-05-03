Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Fathers and their sons make up the dating pool in MILF Manor Season 2. In this spicy sneak peek of the May 5 episode, the suitors learn about their next challenge as they face off for the affections of this season’s MILFs.

Anthony, Joey’s dad, reads the challenge card. This challenge is “all about letting your guard down. When you are able to do that, you can be more honest with yourself, which allows you to form stronger connections with each other. The challenge is dads vs. sons.”

Anthony quips that the sons are “going down.” The task at hand? The dads and sons have to see “who can outperform each other in a sexy striptease.” It’s giving Magic Mike vibes.

The ladies are going to be the judges. The winning team will win a group date for a night out on the town with the women. “No way am I going to have to get naked and grind on a bunch of girls in front of my dad,” Sam says while sitting next to his dad, Darren.

The dads and sons separate to figure out their game plans. The sons know that the dads will have their striptease all mapped out. “This is a competition. They’re going to be competitive as f**k,” Sam says.

Meanwhile, Miles’ dad, Stacy, tells the other fathers that they need to “keep it simple where it’s kind of sexy, kind of funny.” As they make a toast, Anthony gives his fellow dads an inspiring pep talk. “We’re not sitting at home while our kids are out on a date,” he says. Michael, Christopher’s dad, adds, “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.”

The Season 2 Premiere episode introduced the younger men looking to hit it off with older women. The contestants got the shock of their lives when their dads showed up looking to date the same women. Talk about awkward!

MILF Manor, Season 2, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC