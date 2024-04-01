‘MILF Manor’: Meet the Women Looking for Love in ‘Twisted’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

TLC is spicing up its spring TV slate with the return of MILF Manor. Season 2 of the shows returns on April 28. The network has revealed the new cast and the first trailer, which you can watch below.

The second season will welcome six women (ahem, MILFs) over 45 hoping for a second chance at love with sexy bachelors. The new MILFs will be living in a lakefront chalet and will be participating in activities — everything from relay races to mud wrestling — to win dates with the handsome men they have their eyes on.

“Dating younger men makes me feel playful,” Lannette, a new cast member, says in the trailer. Throughout the MILF Manor Season 2 journey, it won’t always be smooth sailing for the women. One MILF asks someone to not “play games with my heart.”

The trailer reveals that “the twist is even more twisted” in Season 2. TLC has also described this game-changer as “shocking.” The series premiered in 2023 and put a provocative spin on dating shows. The MILF dating pool was comprised of the moms’ sons. How could MILF Manor get any crazier than that? Well, we’re about to find out.

In Season 2, there will also be “new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits, and countless emotional entanglements throughout the season.” Scroll down to meet the women of Season 2.

MILF Manor, Season 2 Premiere, April 28, 10/9c, TLC