‘MILF Manor’: Meet the Women Looking for Love in ‘Twisted’ Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Kelly and Lannette of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC
TLC

TLC is spicing up its spring TV slate with the return of MILF Manor. Season 2 of the shows returns on April 28. The network has revealed the new cast and the first trailer, which you can watch below.

The second season will welcome six women (ahem, MILFs) over 45 hoping for a second chance at love with sexy bachelors. The new MILFs will be living in a lakefront chalet and will be participating in activities — everything from relay races to mud wrestling — to win dates with the handsome men they have their eyes on.

“Dating younger men makes me feel playful,” Lannette, a new cast member, says in the trailer. Throughout the MILF Manor Season 2 journey, it won’t always be smooth sailing for the women. One MILF asks someone to not “play games with my heart.”

The trailer reveals that “the twist is even more twisted” in Season 2. TLC has also described this game-changer as “shocking.” The series premiered in 2023 and put a provocative spin on dating shows. The MILF dating pool was comprised of the moms’ sons. How could MILF Manor get any crazier than that? Well, we’re about to find out.

In Season 2, there will also be “new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits, and countless emotional entanglements throughout the season.” Scroll down to meet the women of Season 2.

MILF Manor, Season 2 Premiere, April 28, 10/9c, TLC

Barby of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC

Barby, 45

Barby is super confident and secure in who she is. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, but if her buttons are pushed, she’s not afraid to let her spiciness come out. Her toxic trait is drama, and she loves to hash things out! Barby will never steer clear of a confrontation and is not shy about starting one either. This former stripper turned marketing executive is looking for a younger man to treat her like a princess.  

Christina of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC

Christina, 46

Christina understands she can be intimiating but knows there’s a difference between cocky and confident. On the weekends, she can be found in her hometown dancing the night away or watching sports. Christina never thought she would find love after her 20-year marriage ended in divorce, but now she is confident that a younger Mr. Right is out there! 

Crystal of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC

Crystal, 48

Crystal has a tough exterior, but she’s sweet on the inside. She likes to fine dine and wine and always has the biggest bill! This spunky girl at heart loves to keep is classy but makes sure everyone around her knows she still plans to get the last word. After the passing of her son, Crystal stays busy working as a makeup artist, taking workout classes, cooking, and dancing at clubs, but she is finally ready to settle down and find love.  

Jami of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC

Jami, 51

Jami has a reputation for being positive, dancing her heart out, and bringing light wherever she goes. Because of her infectious energy, she’s always been a popular girl and has a ton of friends. Jami has been married and divorced twice, and now that all three of her kids are out of the house, she is ready to find love. Will the third time be the charm? 

Kelly of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC

Kelly, 59

Kelly might be an absolute bombshell now, but growing up, she had low self-esteem and struggled with feeling accepted. At the age of 59, Kelly is in the best shape of her life and is proud of her age! She’s a Pilates instructor, passionate about her morning smoothies and staying in shape, and after multiple disastrous blind dates, she’s ready to finally find the love of her life.   

 

Lannette of 'MILF Manor' Season 2
TLC

Lannette, 50

Lannette’s known for turning heads when she walks into a room. She loves her work and is known for being direct and assertive, but in the best way possible. After getting married at a young age and having only one partner for most of her life, Lannette’s divorce ignited something new in her. She’s tired of playing the field and she’s ready to settle down again, hopefully for good this time. 

