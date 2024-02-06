‘Abbott Elementary’: A Timeline to Janine & Gregory’s Relationship (So Far)

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson as Gregory and Janine for 'Abbott Elementary'
Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary‘s third season is making way for the latest chapter in Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie’s (Tyler James Williams) will-they-won’t-they relationship.

Although the pair haven’t officially been involved, their romance is something fans have been rooting for since the start of the series. Has their time finally arrived? Viewers will have to tune into Season 3 in order to see how everything will unfold. In the meantime, we’re taking a look back at their dynamic so far, beginning with their first meeting and chronicling key milestones, from breakups to a first kiss and beyond.

Below, find the definitive Janine-Gregory relationship timeline, and let us know what you hope to see as Season 3 kicks off on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8/7c, ABC

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
First Meeting (Season 1, Episode 1)

Janine meets Gregory for the first time in the school bathroom when she brings a student who got sick in her class to get cleaned up. Initially alarmed upon finding a man in the restroom holding children’s pants, she tries calling for security. He reassures her that he’s just a substitute teacher helping another student. As the episode proceeds, Janine also encourages Gregory to consider staying on at Abbott “for the kids,” but his lingering look after her retreating figure hints at deeper feelings to come.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
Gregory Gives a Helping Hand (Season 1, Episode 2)

Viewers are introduced to Janine’s boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox) in this episode where the lights go out at Abbott. Eager to fix it, Janine takes on a little more than she’s able to handle, scaling a ladder to try and change a bulb. Ultimately, Gregory helps her get down the ladder as she suffers from a fear of heights. To further highlight Gregory’s goodness in comparison to slacker Tariq, he easily helps straighten a poster on Janine’s wall without being asked or feeling obligated.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 1
Gregory Shields Janine From the Rain (Season 1, Episode 8)

When the faculty teases Janine about her relationship with Tariq, she goes running out the front door of Abbott, but Gregory isn’t far behind with an umbrella. He offers some supportive words, and this leads him to have his own realization about his outlook on teaching and pursuing that dream despite his father’s wishes. It may be a brief scene, but it’s certainly a pivotal one for establishing their dynamic.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 1
Janine's Pizza Invite Is Accepted (Season 1, Episode 9)

After receiving backlash from his coworkers for his distaste for pizza, Gregory lies to Janine when she invites him out for pizza, proving just how much he cares about her. The man would eat something he didn’t like if it meant getting to spend more time with her!

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams & Iyana Halley in 'Abbott Elementary'
Gregory Starts Dating Taylor (Season 1, Episode 10)

Despite being in a relationship with Tariq, it’s clear that Janine isn’t thrilled about Gregory’s first date with Taylor (Iyana Halley), Barbara’s (Sheryl Lee Ralph) daughter. When she learns of his plans, she has a tough time hiding the awkward look on her face.

Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary'
Mr. Johnson Notices Gregory's Looks (Season 1, Episode 11)

When Gregory and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) are inspecting footage from the classroom in order to try and find the culprit of “desking,” the janitor can’t help but notice the way Gregory sweetly looks at Janine, who is captured in the footage.

Quinta Brunson and Zack Fox in 'Abbott Elemetnary' Season 1
Janine Breaks Up With Tariq (Season 1, Episode 13)

Janine is forced to examine her relationship with Tariq, who has revealed plans to move to New York, and she ultimately decides to follow her own path instead of his. Doing what’s best for her and her future, Janine opts to stick with Abbott, dumping Tariq during a school field trip to the zoo.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Gregory Compliments Janine's Hair (Season 2, Episode 1)

In the Season 2 premiere’s final moments, Janine’s little hairstyle change is noticed by Gregory, who says he likes the fresh look. The small comment is an acknowledgment of Janine’s efforts to embrace change and proves just how much Gregory notices her compared to other coworkers.

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Gregory Is Indirectly Dumped by Taylor (Season 2, Episode 2)

Gregory is dumped by Taylor through Barbara indirectly. This means the young teacher is officially single at the same time as Janine.

Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Halloween Happenings (Season 2, Episode 6)

In the Halloween episode, Gregory is invited on a date with his next girlfriend Amber (Nate’ Jones), but we also can’t forget the way he was looking at Janine when she stepped out in a Marilyn Monroe costume.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
Janine's Favorite Movie (Season 2, Episode 7)

When Tariq resurfaces in this episode, he asks Gregory about Janine and mentions trying to get back in her good graces. By the end of the episode, the topic of her favorite movie comes up again, and Gregory gives it a shoutout, revealing he knows that it’s Jumanji.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Janine & Gregory Dance in the Club (Season 2, Episode 10)

Gregory and Janine end up dancing at a club and even almost kiss, but their could-be romance is squashed as he’s still dating Amber and Maurice (Vince Staples) introduces himself.

Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Maurice Asks Janine Out (Season 2, Episode 13)

Maurice asks Janine out on a date, leaving her unavailable to Gregory, whose relationship with Amber continues to go downhill. And Jacob (Chris Perfetti) even calls out Gregory for being jealous.

Vince Staples, Quinta Brunson, Nate' Jones, and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
Valentine's Day (Season 2, Episode 14)

Janine and Gregory discuss their Valentine’s Day plans with Maurice and Amber, and it becomes clear by their gift choices and preferences that they’re better aligned with each other than their current partners.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
Teachers' Conference (Season 2, Episode 16)

While on a conference getaway, Janine and Gregory get closer following his breakup with Amber, sharing a kiss in the living classroom exhibit covered in flowers.

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Janine (and Gregory) Break Up With Maurice (Season 2, Episode 17)

Realizing their feelings are a little too intermingled, Janine and Gregory agree that it’s best for her to come clean to Maurice about the kiss they shared at the conference. It results in a rather hilarious two-on-one break-up sequence.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
Janine Presses Pause on Romance (Season 2, Episode 22)

When Gregory decides to come clean about his feelings for Janine while on a field trip at the Franklin Institute, she decides it’s best to not move forward into a relationship just yet because she needs to learn how to be selfish. But does that mean the door is closed for good?

Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson

Tyler James Williams

