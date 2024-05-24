FX‘s The Bear is keeping the kitchen chaos cooking in the latest Season 3 teaser trailer released by the network.

The 40-second preview hints at more tension between “cousins” Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as the popularity of the titular restaurant rises.

“Feel good?” Carmy asks fellow chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) in the opening seconds, and she echoes back, “You feel good?” As Carmy puts it, we’re “going to see.” It’s Richie who steps into the kitchen to announce, “We’re open.” And what ensues is pure calamity, but what else should fans expect from this ragtag team of Chicago-based culinary experts?

As previously announced, Season 3 of FX’s The Bear will premiere Thursday, June 27 on Hulu with all 10 episodes streaming the same day. Season 3 continues the story of Carmy, Sydney, and Richie as they elevate the restaurant to the highest level, while also doing their best just to stay in business.

It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business though, and Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, demanding excellence from everyone in his crew, which seems to put him and Richie at odds in the teaser, above. In their quest for culinary excellence, the team grows in size, and each member of the kitchen crew will try to up their game.

In addition to White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach’s return to the Emmy-winning half-hour dramedy, other stars set to be back for the fun are Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. The series is created by Christopher Storer, and Season 3 is executive produced by Storer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer serves as a co-executive producer and culinary producer.

Stay tuned for more as we await a closer look at Season 3, and let us know what you hope to see when The Bear returns this summer.

