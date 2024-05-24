Could ‘Evil’ Continue After Bonus Episodes? Kings Talk Show’s Conclusion

We’re going to need every minute of the next 13 weeks to prepare to say goodbye to Evil, the chilling psychological thriller that follows forensic psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers), priest David (Mike Colter), and contractor/tech expert Ben (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate unexplained cases for the Catholic church … and, this season, prepare for the birth of the antichrist. But sadly, it is the final season. The good news? They got four bonus episodes to wrap up the story, but how much will be resolved, and how much will be left open-ended?

“Hopefully everything is going to be resolved, but sometimes resolution adds more questions,” co-creator Michelle King tells TV Insider.

Adds co-creator Robert King, “The resolution can point forward. I don’t think anything will be tied up in the most perfect bow, but there will be a bow. It just might have a little bit of leaving something open to the audience imagination.”

And so it sounds like the door could be left open for some sort of continuation, should it be saved by another streaming service or network (the drama did start off on CBS, airing one season before moving over to Paramount+). At this point, the Kings don’t have any idea if that’s possible.

“Just happy to have finished this story,” Michelle King admits, with Robert chiming in with, “I will say we really love doing this and if someone had money somewhere and wanted to keep it going, there is always a way, but the show will find is its own conclusion, too.”

The fourth season was originally set to have 10 episodes. When it became the final one, four more were added to give it a proper ending. Details about those episodes are scarce, given there are still nine more to air before they begin, but as we exclusively detailed, they will include a trial for Leland (Michael Emerson), with Richard Kind and John Carroll Lynch guest starring as the judge and Leland’s lawyer, respectively, and Danny Burstein returning as DA Lewis Cormier.

Evil, Thursdays, Paramount+