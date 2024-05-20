‘Hacks’: Tony Goldwyn on Romancing Jean Smart & Hitting the Golf Course for Max’s Comedy

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Tony Goldwyn and Jean Smart in 'Hacks' Season 3
Spoiler Alert
Max

Hacks

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hacks Season 3, Episode 6, “Par for the Course.”]

Hacks welcomed a handful of glitzy guest stars in its latest Season 3 episode, “Par for the Course” as Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) attended the American Television Affiliates Golf Tournament as their campaign for late night continues.

Hoping to schmooze the affiliates who could help her land the gig, Deborah is particularly taken with Bob Lipka (Tony Goldwyn), the CEO of the conglomerate that owns the network Deborah’s show would be on. Turning her attention mostly to him, she dumbs down her golf game to let him win and does all she can to sway things her way, but when she learns that Jack Danby (Luke Cook) is poised to take the late night host gig, she drops the facade and lets Bob get a taste of her real golf game.

“She gets very thorny and kicks my ass on the golf course,” Goldwyn tells TV Insider, “Which Bob finds much more interesting than the obsequious Deborah Vance that I was with before. And then sort of sparks fly between the two of us as a result of that,” he adds. As viewers who tuned into the episode saw, despite Deborah essentially losing out on the job, she and Bob take their chemistry to the bedroom where they have a one-night stand.

Tony Goldwyn in 'Hacks'

Max

Deborah regrets it in the morning as she vowed to never be “the other woman” after her own husband cheated on her in the past. Regarding his guest role, Goldwyn admits, “It was just such a lovely surprise. I was such a huge fan of the show and… It was really fun to see the way that they all work as a team,” he remarks, referencing showrunners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. “It’s just a highly affectionate and free environment and it’s really lovely to drop into a show like this where everyone’s so happy and the caliber of the work they’re doing is so good.”

“I met Jean when I was like 25 or 26 years old, so it was fun to work with her however many decades later,” Goldwyn continues. He also relished working with Einbhinder, gushing, “She’s so great. And her character’s gotten so rich over the years and, then to find out that Christina Hendricks was another guest star… It was really fun. And Chris McDonald was really fun and he’s so hilarious and I just think he’s a fantastic actor.”

When it came to golfing, that was a little more challenging than collaborating with his costars. “I literally never played golf in my life,” Goldwyn admits. “So when they said, ‘Do you play golf?’ I just said, ‘No, this is one I cannot fake. You need to have a golf pro.'”

'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder Unpacks Deborah & Ava's Heart-to-Heart in Episode 5
Related

'Hacks' Star Hannah Einbinder Unpacks Deborah & Ava's Heart-to-Heart in Episode 5

Ultimately, it was fine as Goldwyn notes, “We faked it. And one of the pros showed me how to swing and said, ‘You probably give a good swing.’ So I have no idea what’s actually in the show. But there was a double that resembled me enough.”

As for whether or not viewers will see Bob again, Goldwyn says, “As far as I know it was a one-time deal. I haven’t been told anything else, but if they have other plans we’ll talk about it. I’d be open to it. It just would depend on what they were thinking to do with it.”

What did you think of Goldwyn’s role in Hacks? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more guest star surprises as Season 3 unfolds.

Hacks, Season 3, New Episodes, Thursdays, Max

Hacks - Max

Hacks where to stream

Hacks

Tony Goldwyn

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in the 'Tracker' Season 1 finale
1
Justin Hartley Teases What’s Next in ‘Tracker’ Season 2 After Finale Twist
Matthew Atkinson
2
‘B&B’ Favorite Matthew Atkinson ‘Set to Return’ as Thomas Forrester
Abi Carter, Will Moseley, Jack Blocker on American Idol
3
‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 22 Winner — Did the Right Person Win?
The cast of 'What We Do in the Shadows' behind the scenes of Season 6
4
‘WWDITS’ Stars Tease ‘Inventive’ Ending Awaits Fans in Final Season
Sam Buttrey and Andrew He
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Sam Buttrey & Andrew He Musical Duet Sends Fans Wild