‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder Unpacks Deborah & Ava’s Heart-to-Heart in Episode 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hacks Season 3, Episode 5, “One Day.”]

Hacks always brings the laughs but in Season 3’s latest installment, “One Day,” things took a more serious turn for Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and Deborah (Jean Smart) when they get stuck in the woods after a hike goes awry.

Taking a break to get some fresh air, a broken phone, and some unexpected injuries put them in a precarious position as they yelled for help somewhere in the woods of Pennsylvania. Forced to sit with the potential reality that they won’t be found till the next day as darkness closes in, Ava and Deborah have a heart-to-heart about some lofty topics ranging from climate change to Deborah’s closing window to achieve her late-night TV dreams.

It’s a time when the women are unable to escape each other’s commentary and take in their varying perspectives on the world and life. “In terms of preparation, I think both of us just came knowing the lines. I think it’s so on the page, so much of what we are having to do and pull on is right there for us and beautifully written by the incredible writers and creators in the show,” Einbinder tells TV Insider.

She points out that “[Deborah’s] perspective was representing her generation’s general outlook on climate, and mine was representing mine. And so while we are in these characters of Ava and Deborah, sometimes we are transcending these individuals and creating dialogue that mirrors our respective generations.”

Climate change is something Einbinder says, “I engage with and encounter, of course, just as a concerned citizen and someone who cares about the state of our planet.”

In addition to the climate change perspective, co-showrunner Jen Statsky says, “We never tackle a topic that doesn’t feel organic to what our characters would be thinking about and talking about.” In this instance, it happens to be climate change because that “is something that is extremely present in Ava’s mind.”

While Ava laments the potential of “one day” having turmoil in the future due to climate change, Deborah’s more present issue in her mind is the lack of years in front of her life. Her hope to “one day” host late-night television has essentially arrived, proving to Ava how important her efforts are in Season 3 to secure the gig.

Through talking, Deborah tries reassuring Ava that she’s just at the beginning of her journey. But what did you think of their poignant exchange in the installment? Let us know in the comments section below as we await more episodes of Season 3.

Hacks, Season 3, Thursdays, Max