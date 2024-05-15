‘Harry Potter’ Baking Competition Greenlit At Food Network

The boy who lived lives on – this time in the kitchen. A new baking show called Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will be joining the Food Network lineup this upcoming holiday season.

Set in a unique cooking format, the books and movies will take a new life for itself as pastry chefs compete to create Harry Potter-inspired sweet creations.

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking will be shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the studio where the Harry Potter movies were filmed, and the backdrop of the reality series will be set against Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

The bakers and pastry chefs will have unprecedented access to the real film locations including The Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and The Burrow.

The new show was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman and CEO Kathleen Finch at its upfront on Wednesday and is the latest unscripted series about the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

In 2021, audiences were able to tune into Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, hosted by Helen Mirren: a four-part bracket quiz competition that put the ultimate fans of Harry Potter to the test, competing for the title of House Cup champion. The series aired on TBS and Cartoon Network.

This announcement also follows closely after the unveiling of a scripted Harry Potter series ordered by Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service. The series aims to cover seven seasons, each one adapting one of the seven novels from the original series, with J.K. Rowling serving as an executive producer of the series. In recent years, Rowling has faced criticism for her transphobic comments on sex and gender, including a tweet from 2020 that read “TERF Wars.” (TERF is an acronym that stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist and discounts the female experience of trans women.)

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is produced by Warner Horizon and theoldschool for Food Network. Warner Horizon’s Bridgette Theriault and Dan Sacks serve as executive producers with theoldschool’s Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton.