‘The Rookie’ Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

After its Tuesday, May 21, Season 6 finale, The Rookie won’t be back until 2025. Don’t fret, though: That will allow the show to air uninterrupted when Season 7 begins.

Looking ahead to The Rookie Season 6 finale and the already-renewed Season 7, here’s everything we know so far about what’s to come from the ABC cop procedural.

What to expect from The Rookie’s Season 6 finale

The finale is a two-parter, the first of which aired on Tuesday, May 14. The logline for The Rookie Season 6 Episode 10 teases an important mission for the central team in the second part of the finale.

“Sgt. Grey [Richard T. Jones] helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet, it reads. “Meanwhile, Aaron [Tru Valentino], Lopez [Alyssa Diaz], Celina [Lisseth Chavez], Tim [Eric Winter] and Smitty [Brent Huff] discover a surprising connection in their case.

In the finale promo below, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is trying to convince a woman to defect from Monica Stevens’ (Bridget Regan) team. “You can still make this right!” Nolan says, as the fearful woman replies, “It’s too dangerous. [Monica] has spies everywhere.”

“Things are coming to a head” with Monica’s conspiracy, Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) warns in the teaser, “and when they do, you want to make sure you’re standing on the right side.” The video teases that someone might not make it out alive.

Winter told TV Insider at the Disney upfront red carpet on May 14 that when it comes to “Chenford” — Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Winter) — and their recent breakup, the pair will end the season “in a warm embrace.” O’Neill’s response to that description was, “That’s sweet,” noting that Winter’s comment was “symbolic and literal.”

“They are there for each other in more ways than one,” Winter continued, “and I think it’s a great reflection of how much they still really care about each other after everything they’re going through.”

When is The Rookie Season 7 premiere date?

ABC announced its 2024-2025 programming slate, in addition to its fall 2024 schedule, on May 14. The Rookie and Will Trent, while both renewed, were not on the schedule. Both titles are being held for midseason premieres, which means that The Rookie Season 7 premiere date will be sometime in 2025. An exact premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Craig Erwich, the president of Disney Television Group, said that The Rookie and Will Trent being held for midseason is a recipe for success for both shows, as their respective seasons can air uninterrupted (aka no midseason break).

“They’re going to go straight through,” Erwich told TVLine, “and that kind of momentum of original episodes week-in and week-out is just a very powerful engine for both of these shows.”

Who is on The Rookie Season 7 cast?

Fans can presume that Fillion, Winter, O’Neill, and most of the main cast will be back for The Rookie Season 7, assuming there are no major deaths in the Season 6 finale. Additional stars of The Rookie include Jenna Dewan (Bailey Nune), Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), and Titus Makin (Jackson West).

