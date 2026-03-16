‘The Rookie’ Sneak Peek: Celina’s Worried About Lucy & Nolan Gets Warning About Bailey (VIDEO)

What To Know Lucy returns to work after her traumatic experience at Westview, but her friends are concerned in the March 16 episode of The Rookie.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek also sees Nolan receive a warning from AI Zuzu about his wife Bailey.

The Rookie isn’t going to forget the traumatic experience that Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) went through at Westview psychiatric facility that ended with her having to take someone else’s life in order to save herself after a chemical exposure turned a remediation crew there violent. Neither are her friends and coworkers, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, March 16, episode shows. But she’s not the only one these offers are going to be worried about in “Aftermath.”

As our clip begins, we see Lucy back at work before switching over to Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) riding together. She asks if he thinks Lucy’s OK, and he points out, “Everyone handles taking a life in the line differently, and there’s no way of knowing how it’s going to affect you until it happens.” Celina wants to check in with her, but she also knows that Lucy can’t talk to them about it because if it goes to trial, they could be asked to testify about her mental state.

Then, Nolan receives a call from A Friend, who turns out to be Zuzu, the AI he previously encountered on a call. Zuzu is worried about Bailey (Jenna Dewan), currently in D.C. and helping Grey (Richard T. Jones) out with a secretive investigation … and it sounds like there’s reason to be concerned! Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

Also coming up in “Aftermath,” ABC teases, “an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser [Seth Gabel] case, and a familiar face helps the team track down a killer.” Showrunner Alexi Hawley previously previewed both those stories for us.

The case, which he described as “super complicated,” is going to “start coming to a head” in this episode. That specifically involves “whether the prosecution will ultimately be successful or whether it’s going to get worse for Wesley [Shawn Ashmore],” the showrunner said.

As for the familiar face showing up, it’s Skip Tracer Randy, the bounty hunter played by Flula Borg. “We see a version of [him] we’ve never seen before, which is very funny,” shared Hawley. “It’s such a well-balanced but really compelling episode.”

The Rookie, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC