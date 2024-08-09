Tru Valentino Opens Up About ‘The Rookie’ Exit: ‘You Never Know Who May Pop Back Up’

One day after it was announced that Tru Valentino won’t be returning for The Rookie Season 7, the actor has opened up about his exit.

“I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store,” he wrote in an Instagram story on August 9. “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons. Thank you to the best fans in the world, I know I don’t talk much, but I appreciate you all so much.”

It also sounds like he hasn’t ruled out returning to The Rookie at some point in the future. “You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire Precinct,” he noted. “Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!” See that as well as a screenshot he posted from a scene he shared with Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez on the show below.

His comments do suggest that his character, Officer Aaron Thorsen, won’t be killed off (off-screen), so that leads us to believe that he may simply transfer or leave the force completely.

Valentino’s exit comes as two new recurring guest stars are joining for The Rookie Season 7. Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher will be playing new rookies. Augustine’s Miles, as a Texas transfer, is considered a “rookie” despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher’s Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action—something that doesn’t come naturally to him.

A sneak peek has already shown Bradford (Eric Winter) with these rookies. That fits with what Winter told TV Insider he knew about what was coming up for his character in the spring.

“I do know Tim is going to be back in his good old-fashioned training officer style, doing what fans I think loved early on and the way that Bradford does it with new rookies, and I think that’ll be very fun,” he said. “I’m excited to get back in the field in that sort of role as a true training officer [where] he’s out there to try to train and make the next generation of police better. So I think that’s going to be exciting to see him out there in that element.”

