‘The Office’ Spinoff: John Krasinski & Steve Carell Drop News on Whether They’ll Appear in Show

The Office spinoff is officially in the works at Peacock, and former stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell have shared their thoughts on the project and whether or not they’ll appear.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new film, IF, Krasinski said he hasn’t heard from his old boss and Office showrunner Greg Daniels, but he’d be open to making a cameo on the upcoming spinoff if he received the call.

“As of now, I haven’t been asked,” Krasinski shared. “But the truth is I’d do anything for Greg Daniels. It sounds like they have a really fun idea.”

The spinoff, from Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman, is set to revolve around a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. As with The Office, which was set at the Dunder Mifflin paper company, it will follow a mockumentary format.

It was previously announced that Frank of Ireland star Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress and White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore have been cast in the new series.

Krasinski revealed he is currently working with Gleeson on another project and can’t wait to see him on The Office spinoff.

“I’m actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie’s movie,” Krasinski said. “He’s so good and he’s so sweet — he’s going to crush in the show.”

Carell also told ET he is excited to see Gleeson on the show, having worked alongside him on the psychological thriller series The Patient. However, unlike Krasinski, Carell said he doesn’t see himself reprising the role of memorable boss Michael Scott any time soon.

Meanwhile, fellow Office alum Rainn Wilson, who played the iconic Dwight Schrute, shared his excitement for the spinoff when he appeared on The View last week.

“The announcement came out yesterday and I learned about the show. I literally know nothing about it,” Wilson explained. “But I love the idea that they’re trying to do an Office spinoff not in Dunder Mifflin, not with the same characters but a documentary crew following a different workplace. That’s a great concept.”

When asked if Dwight might make a cameo in the new show, the Dark Winds star said, “Sure, if Dwight Schrute shows up at a newspaper in the Midwest then I’m there.”

The currently untitled spinoff project is set to start production in July, with further casting and plot details expected at a later date.