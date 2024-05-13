‘FUBAR’: Carrie-Anne Moss Joins Season 2 of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix Series

FUBAR just got even better for its second season at Netflix as Matrix vet Carrie-Anne Moss boards the Arnold Schwarzenegger action comedy.

The actress who is set to appear in Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte, has joined FUBAR in the role of Greta Nelso, a former East German spy who has a passionate history with Schwarzenegger’s Luke Brunner.

In FUBAR, Luke Brunner is a veteran CIA operative who up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission saving another operative, who happened to be his daughter, Luke is back and face-to-face with new villains. Greta is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world if she doesn’t destroy Luke’s life first.

Returning for Season 2 of the series alongside Schwarzenegger are Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio, and Barbara Eve Harris. FUBAR is led by showrunner and series creator Nick Santora, who executive produces the show with Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

Season 2 of the series will feature eight all-new hour-long episodes from Skydance Television. An action star in her own right, Moss’s other television credits include Netflix’s former Marvel series The Defenders, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. Moss’s other television roles include Models Inc., F/X: The Series, Chuck, Vegas, Crossing Lines, Man Seeking Woman, Tell Me a Story, and Wisting.

FUBAR, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix