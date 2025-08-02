Netflix has officially canceled FUBAR after 2 seasons — and fans of the series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro are saying the same thing about the news.

On August 1, Deadline reported that FUBAR would not return for Season 3. The decision came after its Season 2 premiere on July 12 yielded lackluster viewership on the streaming platform.

Only 2.2 million views came in from Thursday to Sunday, down from 11 million views for the Season 1 premiere weekend. FUBAR peaked at #7 on Netflix with 3.3 million views during its first full week. For its third week, the show dropped to #10 with 1.8 million views before it exited the Top 10 altogether.

For the action-comedy series, CIA agent Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) discovered his daughter, Emma (Barbaro), was also part of the CIA. The father-daughter duo was forced to work together to stop an arms dealer, blurring the lines between their professional and personal lives. Additionally, FUBAR starred Carrie-Anne Moss, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel and more.

On Reddit, fans of FUBAR weren’t surprised by Netflix axing the show. Although many enjoyed the first season, which premiered in May 2023, the more than two years between Season 1 and Season 2, combined with the slower, uninspired plot of the follow-up seasons left many disinterested.

One Redditor shared, “It was not good but it was also somehow compelling. The second season seemed to tie up most loose ends. I’m OK with this.”

Another echoed, “I watched 2 episodes of the second season and got so bored I couldn’t finish it. Season One had some decent humor, but Season 2 had all the characters ridiculously Flanderized. Good riddance.”

Someone else pointed out, “Audience fell off dramatically from season one. Writing was on the wall.”

Meanwhile, yet another confessed, “I saw it coming…not even Carrie-Anne Moss can save this dire mess.”

Others were a bit more disappointed but thought Season 2 wrapped up the storyline nicely.

One Reddit user shared, “Lame. It was a nice show. Had me cracking up at times. The last episode of season two felt like a conclusion just in case they got cancelled. I will miss FUBAR.”

A different fan wrote, “Well, I enjoyed it despite not being an outstanding show at all. Season 2 kind of wrapped a lot of things up. So okish”

Someone else lamented, “Another decent one bites the dust. Stupid Netflix.”

FUBAR, streaming on Netflix