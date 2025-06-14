[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FUBAR Season 2.]

Carrie-Anne Moss brought Arnold Schwarzenegger a peace offering of sorts on the set of FUBAR Season 2: frozen peas. It was after the pair shot a sexy tango scene between his CIA agent Luke Brunner and her Greta, an East German agent-turned-gun-for-hire who once had a passionate affair with Luke. The dance was scripted to go south when she falls on his, well, southern region.

“We were careful. We protected him!” Moss told us. Staying safe on set is in the muscle memory of these two action icons, he most famously as the Terminator and she as the black-clad martial arts master and gun-slinging rebel Trinity in the Matrix franchise. So, who would win in that face off? “They’d partner, they’d have to,” Moss told us.

“They’d partner to transform,” Schwarzenegger continued. “That’s what we did in this. We partnered and there were some people that were not really happy about that, especially not [Luke’s] ex-wife, [Tally, played by Fabiana Udenio.]”

When the second season of the FUBAR series opens, Brunner is in a crowded safe house with said ex-wife (happily reconciled and keeping everyone awake with their, um, celebrations); his daughter/CIA colleague Emma (Monica Barbaro); the ladies’ ex-romantic partners; and their CIA colleagues after their covers have been blown.

They bust out to go on a risky mission to save the world, which brings Brunner smack into his onetime flame. Their first meeting nearly knocks the seasoned agent off his feet. “Out of nowhere, walking up to me and grabbing my ass and saying, ‘It’s good to see you again.’ [Luke] thought she was dead,” Schwarzenegger says. “It was a very, very funny episode when [Luke and Greta] came together and started working together.”

Of Greta’s grabby greeting, Moss says, “When I read that, obviously that’s the first thing I’m reading about my character and I remember I was just like, ‘Oh, how am I going to do that? It’s such a bold thing.’ But then that’s who Greta is. So right there, I know who she is from the first moment that we see her.”

That moment leads to multiple twists and an adventure that both actors didn’t want to end. Moss says, “I loved playing her, and I loved working with Arnold. It was a joy, truly.”

“It doesn’t really matter if it is in an ongoing way on FUBAR or if it is some other thing, I just would like to do another project together with Carrie-Anne,” Schwarzenegger told us. “Writers always come up with great ideas and who knows, maybe she’s the Queen in King Conan.”

Watch the video above for more from the FUBAR stars about why they love working together, Schwarzenegger’s favorite scene between them (MAJOR SPOLER ALERT!), and what they call “The Seven P’s,” the rules for making sure stunts don’t end up “piss poor.”

