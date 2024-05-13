‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Is Bumped Off Show After Failing to Spin Wheel Correctly

The Price is Right host Drew Carey tried his best to help on Friday’s (May 10) episode after a contestant couldn’t get to grips with the Big Wheel during the Showcase Showdown.

As reported by The Sun U.S., a contestant named Elvira set an unfortunate record as she took multiple attempts to spin the wheel correctly, but repeatedly failed.

Elvira started by lightly spinning the wheel, which landed on the number 65. While this would have been a solid score, Carey said it didn’t count because the wheel has to make at least one full rotation.

“The wheel has to go around at least once,” the long-time host said as Elvira spun again.

However, once again, the wheel didn’t go all the way around; in fact, it finished turning even sooner than the first time, landing on 45.

“Here, let me help you out,” Carey said, taking the wheel.

With Carey’s help, Elvira landed on 75. The aim of the game is to get closest to 100 without going over. The contestant closest to 100 then moves on to compete in the Price is Right Showcase.

As Carey went to help again with the next spin, Elvira told him, “I got it.”

But she didn’t have it because the wheel came up short yet again, and she had to spin for an unprecedented fifth time.

Her final spin landed on 40, going over the 100 mark. “That’s a full one, Carey said before ushering Elvira and her partner off the stage. “So nice meeting you, take care of yourselves,” he added.

“There was just a woman on The Price is Right who couldn’t spin the wheel a full rotation and after 4 times they gave up and asked her to leave hahaha!” wrote one viewer on X.

“Painful! Was their last spin even a full one?” questioned another fan.

Another added, “That was embarrassingly painful to watch!”

“Most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen on there!” said another.

This was the second cringe-worthy moment on last week’s Price is Right. During Tuesday’s (May 7) game, a contestant made a “joke” bid of $1 million on an exercise equipment set. Fans blasted the man as “the stupidest contestant ever.”