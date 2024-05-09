‘The Price is Right’ Fans Slam ‘Stupidest Contestant Ever’ After ‘Attention Seeking’ Bid

The Price is Right viewers weren’t amused during Tuesday night’s (May 7) episode after one contestant wasted his opportunity on a “stupid” joke bid.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Tuesday’s episode saw a contestant named Nicholas called down from the audience to try his luck at winning some big prizes. However, Nicholas ended up shocking viewers and host Drew Carey with an outlandish bid.

He and three others had to guess the price of a set of workout equipment, which included a spin bike and a vertical knee-raise station. As per the usual Price is Right rules, the winner was the bid closest to the real price without going over.

Nicholas was asked to make his bid first, to which he said, “I’m gonna say $1 million.”

The usually noisy studio audience fell silent as Carey looked baffled. “Seriously?” the host asked.

“Yeah, it looks like some nice equipment,” Nicholas continued.

“We can put one million on there if you want us to,” Carey added, seemingly giving another chance for Nicholas to change his mind.

The bold contestant decided to stick with his answer, and Carey accepted it (though the production team was unable to display the $1 million guess on the podium as the number was too large).

Obviously, Nicholas’s ridiculous response didn’t pay off. The workout equipment’s actual retail value ended up being $1,798.

Later in the episode, Nicholas received another shot at moving onto the main pricing games. This time, he gave a more realistic response and earned himself a spot on the stage. While talking to Carey, he explained his $1 million bid was the result of losing a bet.

“Oh, no, no problem,” Carey told him. “You gotta pay off your bets.”

Even after his explanation, viewers were still mad at Nicholas for what many deemed an “attention seeking” move.

“Whoever made him do the bet just got him a spot as the “stupidest contestant ever.” And basically exposed him on television,” wrote one commenter on the Price is Right Reddit forum.

“He wanted the internet attention that he is now receiving, particularly on Reddit,” added another.

“I don’t get it!! Why waste a bid like that??” said another.

“This is another production screw up. They are picking some of the worst players. This could’ve been drawn out in a pre show interview,” added one user.

Another added, “The best part was that audience just sat there in silence. They recognized a clown when they saw one.”

“Feel bad for everyone in the audience whose dream was to come on down,” wrote one fan.

“Bruh I was “yelling” at my TV Screen over this. $ 1 million for an exercise bike? Come on,” added another.

What did you think of Nicholas’ crazy bid? Let us know in the comments below.