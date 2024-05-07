While Pat Sajak is retiring from Wheel of Fortune next month, Drew Carey has no intention of giving up his The Price Is Right hosting duties any time soon, if ever!

Carey took over the The Price is Right in 2007 following the retirement of legendary host Bob Barker, who passed away at the age of 99 last August after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a role the 65-year-old comedian still cherishes and hopes to hold onto forever.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration last week, Carey was asked how much longer he thinks he’ll stay on as Price Is Right host.

“I’ll say, for the record, I wanna die on stage with a microphone in my hand,” he said, confirming that he doesn’t intend on going anywhere.

“I think Bob made a mistake by retiring. I’m not gonna make that same mistake,” he continued. “As long as my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I’m gonna do The Price is Right. I just love it. I think I was made for it.”

In the meantime, Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune will air on Friday, June 7, ending his 40-year-long role as host. American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest will step into Sajak’s shoes for the 42nd season.

When asked if he had any advice for Seacrest, Carey joked, “Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No.”

“‘Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don’t worry about it. You’re going to be fine,'” he added.

As for his own hosting style, Carey previously told ET about how watching Barker helped prepare him for the part.

“He was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves,” Carey explained. “You watch his demeanor and his attitude. He never seemed stressed.”

He added, “I’ve learned to relax while I’m onstage and not be so uptight about what’s going on. I just have to own the show and make it like my living room, because [Barker] was so comfortable in front of a camera.”

