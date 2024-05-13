Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Set to Star in ‘Accused’ Season 2

Husband and wife William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman are set to share the screen in the upcoming second season of Fox’s anthology crime drama Accused.

Macy and Huffman join new cast member Nick Cannon and the returning Michael Chiklis. In Season 1, Chiklis starred in the first episode as neurosurgeon Scott Harmon, who was on trial for providing material assistance to a school shooter. It’s not yet known who Chiklis will be playing in Season 2.

Based on Jimmy McGovern’s 2010 British series of the same name, Accused premiered on Fox on January 22, 2023. Each episode covers a different trial, where the audience meets the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. The events that led to the trial are shown throughout the episode from the defendant’s perspective.

In addition to Chiklis, Season 1 starred the likes of Jack Davenport, Stephanie Nogueras, Megan Boone, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, J. Harrison Ghee, Kiowa Gordon, Whitney Cummings, Molly Parker, Jason Ritter, and many more.

Huffman was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2019 for her part in the college entrance exam cheating scandal. She was accused of paying a proctor to change her daughter’s answers on the SAT examination. Huffman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 days in jail, one year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and fined $30,000.

Since the scandal, Huffman disappeared from the limelight but has recently started to dip her toes back into acting. Last year, she briefly appeared in The Good Doctor and made her U.K. stage debut earlier this year in a revival of Taylor Mac’s Hir.

In addition to her role in Accused, Huffman is also set to guest star on the second season of the Criminal Minds spinoff Criminal Minds: Evolution, where she will play Dr. Jill Gideon.

This isn’t the first time Huffman and Macy have starred on-screen together. The couple, who have been married since 1997, previously starred opposite one another in the film The Water Engine and a television adaptation of the 1938 classic A Slight Case of Murder.

As with Chiklis, it’s yet to be known who Huffman or Macy will be playing in Accused or if they will feature in the same episode as Cannon.

Cannon is best known for hosting hit shows such as Wild ‘n Out, America’s Got Talent, and The Masked Singer. His previous acting roles include the sketch series All That, the sitcom The Nick Cannon Show, and, more recently, the heist action comedy The Misfits.

According to the newly released Fox schedule, Accused Season 2 will air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET as part of the network’s 2024-25 slate.