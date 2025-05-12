Will ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘Accused’ & ‘The Great North’ Return?

Fox has unveiled its fall 2025 schedule and announced renewals and cancellations, but there are four shows missing: Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, The Cleaning Lady, and The Great North. During a conference call with reporters, Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network, FOX Entertainment, addressed their fates.

“The Cleaning Lady, Alert, and Great North are still in the middle of their runs, and we love the teams and those shows and I think there’ll be more to come after they finish their current seasons. As you know, we order series all year round. The upfronts for us is one cycle of ordering and there will definitely be more sometime probably later this summer,” he said. (Alert: Missing Persons Unit wraps its third season on May 27, while The Cleaning Lady‘s two-hour fourth season finale airs on June 3.)

Accused wrapped its second season in December 2024, and while Fox isn’t saying it’s renewed or canceled, there are no plans for future episodes of the anthology series — Thorn noted its format — at the moment.

“Accused, we love the show and Howard Gordon. It’s anthological which means it doesn’t have the same timetable as renewals as shows that have locked casts and so right now we’re talking with Howard if there’s an opportunity down the line to eventize a return, something that can really work for us and Howard,” Thorn explained. “We’d love to do it. Right now there’s no plan, but there could be down the line.”

Right now, FOX’s full 2025-2026 programming slate includes dramas Doc, The Faithful, Memory of a Killer and Murder in a Small Town; comedies American Dad!, Animal Control, Best Medicine, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Going Dutch, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys, and The Simpsons; and the unscripted Beat Shazam, Celebrity Weakest Link, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted, Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT), The Floor, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Name That Tune, Next Level Baker, Next Level Chef, 99 to Beat, The 1% Club, The Quiz with Balls, The Snake, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.