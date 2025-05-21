Fox recently announced its renewal plans for most of its scripted series for the fall 2025 season, but Accused wasn’t on it.

The anthology series, which Howard Gordon based on the 2010 U.K. version, aired its first two seasons ran its first two seasons in 2023 and 2024, but will it be back in 2025?

Here’s what we know about The Accused Season 3 so far.

Has Accused been renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. However, there’s reason to hope it could be.

Fox Television’s president, Michael Thorn, spoke to reporters about the show’s fate during the network’s Upfronts and noted that since the show has a revolving cast of actors starring in its standalone episodes, the show “doesn’t have the same timetable for renewals as shows that have a locked cast.”

Thorn added that the network is currently in discussions with Gordon to “event-ize” the return of The Accused for Season 3, if it’s renewed. “Right now, there’s no plan, but there could be down the line,” he explained.

What will happen in Accused Season 3?

If renewed, the series would likely continue to present standalone episodes that begin by presenting an alleged perpetrator during their trial and then journey back to show how they got there from the accused themselves. The charges usually involve manslaughter or murder, but there were also cases of obstruction, breaking and entering, drug dealing, assault, kidnapping, and more.

When will Accused Season 3 premiere?

Again, the show has not yet been renewed, so it’s unclear when (or even if) it will be back. However, it does not appear on Fox’s fall 2025 schedule. Season 1 premiered on January 22, 2023, and ran through May 9, 2023, after 15 episodes; Season 2 premiered on October 8, 2024, and concluded on December 3, 2024, after eight episodes.

Who will star in Accused Season 3?

No cast list has been announced yet, of course, but if it comes back, chances are, fans will see a revolving door of TV favorites. Season 1 featured the likes of Rachel Bilson, Aaron Ashmore, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Kiowa Gordon, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Jason Ritter, Abigail Breslin, and Betsy Brandt. Season 2’s cast included Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Justin Chambers, Patrick J. Adams, Debra Winger, Cobie Smulders, Ken Jeong, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more. Cast members who appeared in more than one episode included Michael Chiklis, Matthew James Thomas, and Shawn Doyle.