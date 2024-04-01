Felicity Huffman is taking on her first major TV role since 2019’s college admissions scandal broke as the former Desperate Housewives actress will be guest starring on Paramount+‘s Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Huffman is slated to play Dr. Jill Gideon, the ex-wife of Jason Gideon (formerly played by Mandy Patinkin). Dr. Jill Gideon is described as “a brilliant psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.”

Initially, Jill is reluctant to join the BAU due to her complicated history with Joe Mantegna‘s David Rossi and her dead ex, Jason. But apprehension only goes so far because Jill’s specific set of skills could be the answer to uncovering a clue tied to the elusive Gold Star mystery, introduced at the end of the revival’s first season.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently in production with Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Paget Brewster, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and A.J. Cook also returning alongside Mantegna.

This is Huffman’s first major role since facing consequences for her involvement in 2019’s college admissions scandal in which she was indicted for reportedly paying $15,000 to improve her daughter’s chances of getting into college. Huffman was eyeing a role in a potential Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, after guesting in a backdoor pilot, but the project wasn’t ordered to series.

Huffman is best known for her role as Lynette Scavo in ABC‘s Desperate Housewives, but she’s also appeared in acclaimed hits ranging from American Crime and Sports Night to When They See Us, and the film Transamerica. Stay tuned for more on Huffman’s guest-starring role on Criminal Minds: Evolution as the show continues to take shape at Paramount+, and let us know what you think of Huffman’s casting, below.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+