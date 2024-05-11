‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2: Clark Gregg, Brian White & More Join Cast

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Clark Gregg, Brian White
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb, Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The Evolution has just begun. Criminal Minds: Evolution will be back with new faces for its second season — and the 17th Criminal Minds season if you will — on June 6.

As Season 2 starts, the BAU team — Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) — is investigating the Gold Star mystery while dealing with the reappearance of Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), the Season 1 antagonist who organized a network of serial killers.

Clark Gregg, best known for his starring role in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will play FBI Director Ray Madison in Season 2, according to TVLine. In the new season’s storyline, Madison has brokered a deal to have Voit assist the BAU, following the latter man’s transfer to federal custody.

In the teaser below, Voit chuckles as he comes face to face with his former BAU adversaries.

Brian White, recently seen on The Black Hamptons, will play Vincent Orlov, Voit’s shady attorney, TVLine adds.

Tuc Watkins of Uncoupled fame will play Frank Church, whose work as an advocate for children may hide sinister motives, and comedic Paul F. Tompkins will reprise his Season 15 role as Brian Garrity, a conspiracy theorist now under the sway of someone sabotaging the BAU’s investigation, the site adds.

Previously revealed Season 2 cast members include Ryan-James Hatanaka (Tyler Green) — who’s been upped from recurring star to series regular — and Felicity Huffman — who’s making a post-scandal return to the screen to play Dr. Jill Gideon, ex-wife of Jason Gideon (formerly played by Mandy Patinkin)

Earlier this month, Tyler told TV Insider that Evolution Season 2 is the “best season of television we’ve ever made,” including all seasons of the original Criminal Minds.

“The episodes this season have been extraordinary,” the actor and director added.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 6, Paramount+

