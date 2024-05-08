Aisha Tyler Hypes ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2: ‘Best Season We’ve Ever Made’
Aisha Tyler is singing the praises of the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. In fact, she’s so confident in its quality, she even told TV Insider (while promoting her Disney+ series Monsters at Work), it’s the “best season of television we’ve ever made.” And yes, “that includes all 16 previous seasons” of the spinoff and its parent show Criminal Minds.
Tyler said Season 17, premiering Thursday, June 16 on Paramount+ with its first two episodes of 10, is such a standout because, “It’s in the fact that we moved to streaming, and we’re able to be more authentic and more grounded and more gritty… And the show is longer, so we’re able to spend more time in the emotional moments and also in the horror moments. The episodes this season have been extraordinary.”
Tyler returns to the director’s chair for Episode 7, “which is an absolute doozy,” she teased. “For some reason, they always give me the most technical episodes. It’s super intense, but it’s a great story. And we have some amazing, amazing people we’ve cast on the show that are going to be big surprises for everybody when we finally announce.” (Tyler previously directed episodes for Seasons 13, 14, and 16, after joining the show in Season 11, when it was still airing on CBS.)
“I love Criminal Minds so much, so to be able to be a part of shaping it [as a director] is always really gratifying,” Tyler added. “I love the cast, so it’s just been awesome. It’s really going to be a super cool season.”
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 opens in the wake of last season’s shocking finale as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.
Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 2 Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, June 6, Paramount+