Aisha Tyler Hypes ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2: ‘Best Season We’ve Ever Made’

Aisha Tyler is singing the praises of the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. In fact, she’s so confident in its quality, she even told TV Insider (while promoting her Disney+ series Monsters at Work), it’s the “best season of television we’ve ever made.” And yes, “that includes all 16 previous seasons” of the spinoff and its parent show Criminal Minds.

Tyler said Season 17, premiering Thursday, June 16 on Paramount+ with its first two episodes of 10, is such a standout because, “It’s in the fact that we moved to streaming, and we’re able to be more authentic and more grounded and more gritty… And the show is longer, so we’re able to spend more time in the emotional moments and also in the horror moments. The episodes this season have been extraordinary.”