‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Gold Star, MIA Agents & More Burning Questions

The good news: We’re getting closer to getting answers to all our burning questions after the Criminal Minds: Evolution finale, with filming slated to begin on the new season in January.

After all, the Paramount+ revival, with just two words, introduced something very mysterious apparently connected to the DOJ that serial killer Elias Voit/Sicarius (Zach Gilford) knows about and set up the end of the episode, in which someone joined the UnSub in an interrogation room. Plus, the futures of a couple of relationships have been left up in the air, and we’re still wondering if we might see a few familiar faces who are said to be on an assignment.

Scroll down as we take a look at the burning questions we need answered when the BAU returns.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 17, TBA, Paramount+