‘The Bay’ Adds Dee Wallace, Olivia d’Abo & Tristan Mack Wilds for Season 9

The daytime drama series, The Bay, is ramping up its casting for Season 9, tapping familiar faces to play out the upcoming drama in Bay City.

Dee Wallace, best known to movie audiences as Mary, the mom in the 1982 blockbuster E.T., has been cast in the pivotal role of Charlotte Grace. Wallace is familiar to soap audiences from her 2015 turn as General Hospital‘s Pat Spencer, sister to Luke (Anthony Geary) and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and more recently as Margaret Buckley on 9-1-1 and Emma Rauch in the miniseries Fatal Attraction.

The Wonder Years alum Olivia d’Abo joins the cast as Felicia “Fifi” Martin, daughter of Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers) and Dr. Liza Garrett (Ilene Kristen).

Tristan Mack Wilds, who memorably played Michael Lee in The Wire and Dixon Wilson on Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot 90210, will assume the series regular role of Will Campbell, previously played in Season 3 by Derrell Whitt.

Shooting for Season 9 will begin later this month, with episodes airing in the fall and early winter. The Bay is currently nominated for five 2024 Daytime Emmys.

The Bay, Weekdays, 4pm/3c, Popstar! TV and Streaming on Tubi, Prime Video, Peacock