The Daytime Emmy-award winning series The Bay is releasing a new sizzle reel and TV Insider is giving you the exclusive first look at it!

Previously on Popstar! TV, the seventh season of the streaming drama can now be seen on other streaming platforms including Amazon and Tubi.

The Bay is a virtual ‘Who’s Who of Daytime TV’ as its cast includes soap opera fan favorites A Martinez (ex-Cruz, Santa Barbara); General Hospital stars Tristan Rogers (Scorpio), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie), and Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney); and Days of Our Lives stars Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Brandon Beemer (Shawn), and Mike Manning (ex-Charlie). The cast also includes Karrueche Tran and special guest stars Joe Lando and Bruce Davison.

What can viewers expect in Season 7 of The Bay? “Bay City is on high alert in the aftermath of the brutal attacks,” series creator/executive producer/writer/director Gregori Martin previews. “Pete [Kristos Andrews] races to the hospital with his newborn son and learns shocking news about his mom Sara [Evans]. Several members of the Garrett family have gone missing and the residents of Bay City struggle after a shocking cataclysmic event leaves everyone wondering who lives and who dies!” Check out the trailer above for a look.

Previous seasons of The Bay can be streamed on Peacock (now home to Days of Our Lives, after its move from NBC) and the Roku Channel.

