‘The Bay’ Travels to Italy for Steamy 2-Parter With Kristos Andrews & Mike Manning (VIDEO)

Two special episodes of The Bay are coming up next week that give some insights into the characters of Adam Kenway (Kristos Andrews) and Caleb McKinnon (Mike Manning). The show’s current story is put on hold while the action shifts to not only the past but also to Terracina, Italy (a seaside town about an hour outside of Rome), and we have an exclusive first look in the promo above!

“This is three years before either [Adam or Caleb] arrived in Bay City,” The Bay executive producer, director, and writer Gregori Martin tells TV Insider. “This is the origin story of Adam and his nefarious ways. John Blackwell has sent a woman to seduce Adam and get some information from him.”

Caleb also gets a romantic entanglement, which sets the stage for his coming out. “The story digs into Caleb and why he was afraid to be who he is,” Martin explains. “This is the story that frees him from those chains. We also tackle the issue of hate crimes in these episodes where Caleb gets attacked. Mike did his own stunts in this. He totally immersed himself in this. I’m very proud of it as a writer/producer/director and very proud of Mike for being able to tap into the story and tell it so beautifully.

“Shooting in Italy felt quite magical,” Martin adds. “It’s an experience I will hold close to me for a very long time. I hope to go back very soon.”

The scenic beauty of Terracina is practically a character in these two episodes. “It was a dream to shoot in Italy,” Martin says. “There was nothing bad to look at. We could shoot anywhere and there’d be gorgeous backdrops everywhere. We’re thrilled with the final product. Everyone worked hard, but no one ever lost their sense of humor. It was almost like being at a party.”

Local Italian actors were tapped to appear in these episodes, including Marco Lo Chiatto as Luca and Nathalie Rapti Gomez as Giulia. “Nathalie has the beauty of a young Sophia Loren,” Martin raves. “Marco is a phenomenal actor.”

Martin’s Lany Entertainment and She Mogul Media partnered with Italian production company Satyricon Pictures for the two-part special The Bay: Veni, Vidi, Vici, which airs Tuesday, December 26 and Wednesday, December 27 .

