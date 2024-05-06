Al Roker Misses ‘Today’ Show as His Dog Undergoes Emergency Surgery

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Al Roker was absent from the Today show on Monday, May 6, as his beloved pet dog, Pepper, recovers from emergency surgery.

As reported by People, the legendary weathercaster didn’t appear on either of the NBC morning show’s broadcasts on Monday, as his colleague, Dylan Dreyer, stepped in instead.

On Sunday, May 5, Roker took to Instagram to share a gallery of pictures of him and his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, with Pepper in the animal hospital. In the pics, Pepper is seen with an IV drip in her paw and wearing a protective cone around her head.

“Our little girl, Pepper, had emergency surgery but is on the mend. She’s getting great care and is coming home tomorrow. Woof. You can sleep on our bed as much as you want,” Roker wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Roberts also shared a post on her own Instagram page, writing, “Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it today. Our littlest girl, Pepper, gave us quite a scare. She has survived an emergency surgery. But thankfully, our strong girl is recovering.”

“We are grateful for any and all prayers for our sweet doggie who has stolen our hearts for 12 years now,” she added.

Roker’s absence from the Today show comes as he and his wife are set to give the commencement address at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, May 6.

“Deborah and I are so honored to be giving the commencement address today at the 150th commencement at Fisk University,” Roker wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him and his Roberts with Fisk University President Agenia Clark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

In a follow-up post, Roker noted how he got to enjoy a “fabulous dinner” at Anthony Scotto Jr. and Theresa Scotto’s Nashville restaurant Luogo on Sunday night (May 5).

“Theresa and I had the honor and privilege of watching these two incredible humans receive their Doctrines from @fiskuniversity and President Agenia Clark at Luogo this evening,” Scotto Jr. wrote on his Instagram page. “We’ve shared so many happy memories and have loved their family for a long time. Al and Deb you are so supportive, kind, loving and so deserving of this title. We love you both very much!”