Savannah Guthrie Gets Asked About Her Teeth – See How She Reacted

Savannah Guthrie was asked a personal question about her teeth during a recent red carpet interview, which led to a hilarious response from the longtime Today co-host.

During an interview with Parade on Friday (June 6), Guthrie was asked a series of rapid-fire questions, including whether she has veneers, which, per the Cleveland Clinic, are “custom-made shells that fit over the front surfaces of your teeth.”

“What is that, like, braces?” Guthrie replied, seemingly unaware of what veneers are.

After the reporter told her it’s “teeth,” the veteran daytime talk show host responded, “Well, I did Invisalign. What are veneers?”

“You would know if you had it,” the interviewer said with a laugh.

“I guess no. I probably need them, whatever they are,” Guthrie quipped before pretending to leave the interview. “I gotta go — getting veneers!”

Veneers have become a popular cosmetic treatment among celebrities in recent years, with stars such as Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Tori Spelling, Jelly Roll, Hilary Duff, and Kylie Jenner, all undergoing the procedure to brighten their smiles.

According to a 2004 GQ article, some composite resin veneers can cost approximately $250 per tooth and last around five years, while porcelain veneers can set a person back around $2,500 per tooth and last significantly longer.

In a red carpet interview with BuzzFeed Now last year, JoJo Siwa was asked the most expensive thing she was wearing. “The most expensive thing I’m wearing? My teeth. These motherf****** cost me 50 grand,” she said.

Guthrie shared another funny story about her teeth on the Today show last year. She told her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Dylan Dreyer that she once lost a tooth during a night out at the bar.

“You lost your tooth? Savannah, are you joking?” Bush Hager asked, per People. “I feel the way I did with the Polar Plunge. I feel deceived. I feel deceived by you. She tried to blame the wildness on me!”

Guthrie didn’t share details on how exactly she lost the tooth but admitted, “I don’t know, it’s still at the Pebble Bar,” located in the Rockefeller Center.