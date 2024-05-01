‘The View’: Joy Behar Chimes In on Barbra Streisand & Melissa McCarthy Ozempic Controversy

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

It’s been a buzzy couple of days for Barbra Streisand amid her since-deleted Instagram comment asking Melissa McCarthy if she was on Ozempic. While some have raised eyebrows, The View‘s Joy Behar has come to the Broadway star’s defense.

For those who aren’t caught up: on April 29, McCarthy posted a photo on Instagram of herself attending the Center Theatre Group gala with Hairspray director Adam Shankman.

Her more observant followers noticed one comment amid the thousands that stood out in particular: “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” posted by none other than the 82-year-old EGOT winner Streisand.

The seemingly out-of-pocket comment has sparked leagues of discourse all over the internet, amidst fans, haters, and fellow celebrities. In a discussion on the matter during The View, cohost Behar spoke her mind, uniquely coming to Streisand’s defense.

“As far as asking someone that question, I don’t think it’s rude,” the 81-year-old host said, surely.

Behar even doubled down, making light of the situation by jingle-singing.

“Listen,” said Behar. “If somebody’s lost a lot of weight and you want to know if they’ve taken the drug, you just go, ‘Oh-oh-oh-Ozempic!’ and if they respond, ‘Thank you,’ then that’s the end of the conversation.”

The View cohost Sara Haines defended no one but instead observed the no-tell culture surrounding the popularized weight loss drug – famously intended for Type 2 Diabetes but has caught the attention of celebrities looking to lose a few pounds.

“In the Hollywood world, it’s like, ‘Who’s your agent?'” explained the 46-year-old cohost. “These days it’s like, ‘Are you on it? I’m on it. She’s on it!'”

Behar pushed back, chalking up the blunt question to New York’s trademark lack of niceties and fluff. New Yorkers can ask someone about their weight loss or how much people are paying for their apartments without batting an eye. While Haines vehemently disagreed – “You’re from Iowa!” Behar exclaimed – cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in, defending Streisand as well.

“I think if you’re an icon, you can get away with it,” said Griffin.

And get away with it she has. Since the comment took over the internet, Streisand posted an explanation for her actions via an Instagram story.

“OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photo we’d posted of the beautiful flowers I’d received for my birthday!” wrote Streisand. “Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading.”

McCarthy responded shortly after in an interview with TMZ, “I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her.” The actress even went on to post a video on Instagram holding a Streisand magazine.

“The takeaway: Barbra Streisand know I exist,” said McCarthy in the video. “She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good. I win the day.”

While the original post in which this all began has since been deleted, may the world never forget Streisand-McCarthy-Ozempic-gate.

The View, weekdays, ABC