Jon Gosselin Says He Dropped 32 Pounds With Ozempic, Feels ‘Amazing’

Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin said he feels better than ever after losing 32 pounds in two months by taking semaglutide, better known by the brand name Ozempic.

“You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” he told Page Six on Thursday. “I feel amazing! Like, why didn’t I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn’t the right time,” he said.

The reality personality reflected on the ups and downs of his life recently, including his and ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s divorce and custody battles. “A lot of things were going on emotionally, and I went to court a lot, which was super expensive,” he said. “It just wasn’t a good time in my life. But now I finally have time to focus on myself.”

Jon explained that semaglutide has helped him curb both his eating and his alcohol consumption. “It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking, and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating,” he said. “I was able to really refocus my diet that way. I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner.”

Semaglutide is a type-2 diabetes drug that is also used — alongside diet and exercise — to help patients with at least one weight-related medical condition lose weight, according to Mayo Clinic.

Other celebs who have said they’ve used Ozempic include Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer, Terry Dubrow, Stephen Fry, Sharon Osbourne, Heather Gay, Chelsea Handler, as People reports.

Jon and Kate their family of eight kids starred in the TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 between 2007 and 2009. Following Jon and Kate’s breakup, the show returned as Kate Plus 8 in 2010 and ran until 2017. Jon later starred on the VH1 reality show Couples Therapy with then-partner Liz Jannetta. He’s currently in a relationship with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, according to Page Six.