Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Gives Health Update on Teen Son After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Bret Baier‘s 16-year-old son Paul underwent his fifth open-heart surgery last week, and the Fox News host has since expressed his gratitude as his son is now on the road to recovery.

“Thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at the hospital – Paul’s prognosis is great,” Bret wrote on X. “Thank you all for the prayers and support.”

In an interview with People, Bret relayed the shocking series of days the family underwent.

Initially, there were no obvious signs in the days leading up to Paul’s emergency surgery. The Baier family was staying at their home in Palm Beach, Florida – where they live when they’re not in Washington D.C. – when Paul caught what seemed to be the common cold. His mother, Amy Baier, took him to the doctor as a precaution.

“You can never be too sure, especially with cardiac kids. The more you check on things, the better. In this case, Paul didn’t even have any cardiac symptoms,” Amy said. “We just got lucky.”

Paul was born with five congenital heart defects and has undergone more than a dozen surgeries, dating back to as early as when he was a newborn – then three more at 10 months old, 6 years old, and 13.

Tonight, @AmyBaier1 and I want to thank the staff @ChildrensNatl for once again saving our son Paul's life. You may have noticed I have been absent from #SpecialReport for the last few days– our 16 year old son had to undergo his 5th open heart surgery yesterday. This one was… pic.twitter.com/jKds5sngeO — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 26, 2024

The doctor initially believed Paul had rhinovirus, a common infection, but given his history of heart problems, she recommended he undergo a chest X-ray.

“The doctor, Dr. Stein, was very thorough and before we left, she said, ‘Let’s do a chest X-ray, just to be sure everything’s okay,'” said Amy.

The X-ray taken in Palm Beach revealed that there was tissue on Paul’s lungs, so the scan was then sent to his cardiologist based in D.C. A few days later, Paul’s cardiologist recommended he undergo an MRI – he was flown out to Washington for what the family believed would be a routine appointment.

“The MRI comes back, and they sit me down and say, ‘This is a really big deal. This is an aneurysm the size of a golf ball that has formed off of his heart,'” recalled Bret. “And they didn’t know whether it might burst, but if it did, it might have been fatal in a matter of minutes.”

Consequently, Paul was set to undergo open-heart surgery as soon as possible – the following morning.

Bret was the first to break the news to Paul.

“He thought I was joking at first, then he absorbed it and said, ‘Okay, let’s do what we need to do,'” Bret said. “He’s always been that warrior, but this was a big one to absorb.”

Following his pre-op appointments, the father and son spent some time at the golf course and grabbed a nice dinner together. (Paul, a varsity golf and tennis player, beat his dad – he chipped a birdie on the final hole.)

By the following morning, it was time for the surgery.

“As he rolled away on the gurney, it was pretty tough,” said Bret. “Very emotional.”

Then, 10 excruciating hours later, the family received what one could only describe as the best possible outcome: not only was the aneurysm was successfully removed, but the doctors believe the surgery will be Paul’s last open-heart procedure ever.

Paul was able to return home just five days later, and has since described his recovery as “going pretty smoothly.” He has about six weeks of health eating and daily walks before he can resume his usual activities.

“It’s important to be thankful for everything you have, every second of every day,” Paul said.

On the left -Paul the day he went home from @ChildrensNatl after his first open heart surgery 16 years 10 months ago. On the right -Paul going home today after his 5th open heart surgery at Children’s. Thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at the hospital- Paul’s prognosis is… pic.twitter.com/MVJFA0cG8W — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 29, 2024

Bret has taken to social media to rejoice, spread the good news, and thank the people that supported him and his family during this difficult time.

“I’m so grateful to have the community I have, and to have my life,” said the news host. “A lot can change in a matter of five hours.”