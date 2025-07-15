Fox News’ Brit Hume Says Donald Trump ‘Got Played By Putin’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume has shared his thoughts on Donald Trump‘s approach to the Russia-Ukraine War, saying he believes the President “got played by Putin.”

Appearing on Special Report with Bret Baier on Monday (July 14), Hume was asked about Trump’s change of tack when it comes to dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This includes Trump threatening secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil and reportedly green-lighting offensive weapons capable of striking Russian territory.

“Look, it’s clear from what the president himself has said, although he wouldn’t put it this way, that he got played by Putin and dragged on for months,” Hume said, per Mediaite. “And he was being jollied along under the impression that Putin had obviously given him that Putin wanted to end the war and was prepared to negotiate from where we are.”

Hume continued, “It’s pretty clear now that Putin didn’t want to end the war where we are. He had more conquests in mind and perhaps wanted his whole original purpose of… taking Ukraine to be fulfilled.”

The veteran political commentator went on to say that Trump has “changed his mind” when it comes to supplying Ukraine with additional weapons, something he was initially reluctant to do “because he thought that would simply escalate the conflict.”

“I think he’s now changed his mind about that and is prepared not only to add weapons to Ukraine’s forces through Europe, he’s also prepared, it seems, to impose some sanctions that really might make a difference to Russia,” Hume added. “Secondary sanctions on countries buying oil from Russia could be serious for the Russian economy.”

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Russia’s trading partners by 100 per cent if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days.

“We’re going to be doing secondary tariffs. If we don’t have a deal in 50 days, it’s very simple, and they’ll be at 100 per cent,” the President said before noting his disappointment with Putin. “I’ve been hearing so much talk. It’s all talk. It’s all talk, and then missiles go into Kyiv and kill 60 people.”

