Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down with Bret Baier for her first formal interview on Fox News.

Baier, Fox News’ chief political anchor, will interview Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, October 16, and the interview will air on Special Report with Bret Baier that evening at 6/5c, according to The New York Times. Fox News said the interview is expected to last 25 to 30 minutes.

In a press release about the sit-down, Fox News touts that Special Report is cable news’ most-watched newscast and that the show has “the largest and most politically diverse audience in cable news,” with an average of 2.3 million viewers and “more Democrats and Independents tuning in to Baier than any show in its timeslot.”

Wednesday— I’ll have an exclusive interview with Vice President Harris on #SpecialReport. pic.twitter.com/Ry63iNH4fW — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 14, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, the cable news channel will air a town hall with Donald Trump, Harris’ Republican challenger. That town hall will be focused on women’s issues and will have an all-female audience, according to Deadline.

In the run-up to Election Day, Harris’ other media appearances have included interviews on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Howard Stern Show, The View, and 60 Minutes. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is no stranger to Fox News, having made multiple appearances on Fox News Sunday With Shannon Bream lately.

However, there’s still no word of a second presidential debate between Harris and Trump, following their showdown in last month’s ABC News debate. Harris accepted an invitation for a CNN debate, but Trump declined that invite, arguing that it was “too late” for a rematch.

Last week, Fox News also invited Harris and Trump to a late-October debate, but Trump balked at that proposal, according to Reuters.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that 57 percent of Americans think Harris and Trump should participate in another televised debate, while 41 percent said they shouldn’t. Fifty-eight percent of Americans thought Harris won the first debate, ABC News reports.

