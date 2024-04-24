Nick and Aaron Carter are the next subjects of an Investigation Discovery docuseries. The network is behind the recent bombshell docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

The sexual assault allegations against the Backstreet Boys member are the main story of the Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter trailer released on April 24, and they’re supplemented by the controversies surrounding the late Aaron and his public statements supporting Nick’s alleged victims. Aaron died in November 2022 at the age of 34. TV Insider reached out to Nick’s representation for comment on the upcoming documentary.

Nick was accused of sexual assault by singer and actress Melissa Schuman, a former member of the popular girl group DREAM, in 2017. DREAM was popular when the Backstreet Boys were at the height of their fame in the 1990s. Two more women, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth, have come forward with their own sexual assault allegations against Nick since Schman came forward in 2017.

During this same time, Aaron spoke out in support of Nick’s accusers, all while battling addiction and struggling with his own mental health. This stoked a public feud between the brothers in the years leading up to Aaron’s death. (Their sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, died in December 2023.) Fallen Idols “delves into the accusations against Nick and how those intertwined with the volatile relationship between the two brothers,” ID says.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is a four-part docuseries premiering over two nights on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28 from 9-11 p.m. ET on ID and streaming on Max. The episodes feature exclusive interviews with Schuman, Repp, and Ruth, who can all be seen in the Fallen Idols trailer above. It will also feature first-hand accounts from a member of the Carter family and close family friends. Nick’s ex-girlfriend, Kaya Jones, and Aaron’s former fiancée, Melanie Martin, are also participating “to offer an intimate perspective on how intense fame and the spotlight caused a rift between two brothers.”

“From their outsized fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making struggles in recent years, the docuseries pulls back the curtain on the fraught dynamic of the Carter family and the dark side of such an abrupt rise to fame,” ID describes of the docuseries. “At its core, Fallen Idols explores the accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter by three women, while also diving into his brother, Aaron Carter’s, struggles with mental health and substance abuse – and the rift that occurred after Aaron decided to support his brother’s accusers.”

ID says the interviews with the three women “offer emotional, powerful insights and perspectives into their allegations against Nick,” adding that the series “not only offers a deeper understanding around the allegations but also chronicles the intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives.”

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter is produced for ID by Ish Entertainment.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, Series Premiere, Monday, May 27, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery, Streaming on Max