Bobbie Jean Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Bobbie Jean Carter‘s cause of death has been revealed. The sister of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter was 41 when she died on December 23, 2023.

An initial case summary report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department reveals that Carter’s death was a result of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to People. Currently, Carter’s death has been categorized as accidental.

On the day Carter died, she was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor by a roommate who called an ambulance that rushed her to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. She suffered from cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead that same morning.

In the “medical history” portion of the report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, per People, Carter had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. She was also on various prescribed medications including propranolol, omeprazole, clindamycin, and quetiapine.

Her death occurred just over a year after her brother Aaron’s. The late performer died on November 5, 2022, after drowning in his bathtub. Aaron Carter’s death was a result of taking alprazolam, a form of Xanax, and inhaling a gas known as difluoroethane. Bobbie Jean and Aaron’s deaths came after that of their sister Leslie, who died in 2012 at the age of 25.

All the Carter siblings — Bobbie Jean, Aaron, Leslie, Nick, and Angel — previously starred together in a reality television series titled House of Carters. It aired for an eight-episode single season in 2006 on E!.

Bobbie Jean leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter, Bella.

Prior to her death, Bobbie Jean Carter had been on probation for cocaine possession and had served prison time from late September to early November 2023. At the time of her death, her bedroom and bathroom were clear of narcotics or accompanying paraphernalia.

“You had a great sense of humor and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” Bobbie Jean’s sister Angel wrote in a tribute on social media at the time of her death. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.”