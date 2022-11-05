Aaron Carter Dies: Singer & Rapper Was 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

The singer/rapper was reportedly found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday reporting that a man had drowned in a bathtub.

Homicide detectives have reportedly been sent to the scene, a standard operating procedure for cases such as this. TMZ reports there is so far no evidence of foul play.

Carter rose to fame as a child star in the 1990s with songs like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” and “I Want Candy.” He won a Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Award for Favorite Rising Star in 2001 and a Radio Disney Music Award for Best Male Artist in 2002.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, the musician appeared as himself in teen TV shows like Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, All That, and more. He sang the opening theme song for the animated series Liberty’s Kids with singer Kayla Hinkle.

Carter was part of the Broadway cast of Seussical in 2001. He and his brother starred in the short-lived reality show House of Carters with their sisters, Leslie, Bobbie Jean, and Angel Carter in 2006. In 2009, he competed in Dancing With the Stars Season 9, and Nick competed in Season 22. Carter focused on rap music as his career progressed.

Carter struggled with substance abuse as an adult. He appeared on multiple episodes of The Doctors from 2017 to 2019. In one appearance, he detailed the list of medications he took to treat symptoms of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, manic depression, and anxiety, with which he said he was diagnosed. Carter went to rehab to help with his substance abuse on multiple occasions, the most recent being in September 2022.

Carter is survived by his 12-month-old son, Prince.