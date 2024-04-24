WWE’s Tiffany Stratton Talks Transition to Main Roster & Doing Reality TV

Tiffany Stratton is used to being the center of the universe and has taken that line of thinking from NXT to WWE’s main roster. The blonde bombshell officially joined SmackDown earlier this year following the Royal Rumble. It didn’t take long for the former gymnast to turn heads.

A breakout moment for her was an impressive showing in February’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. She has acclimated well, ruffling the feathers of top performers like Bianca Belair and Naomi. With the WWE Draft looming, Stratton looks ready to continue her ascension no matter what brand she might land.

We sat down with the “Buff Barbie,” who opened up about life on the road.

What has been the biggest adjustment with your transition to the main roster?

Tiffany Stratton: I would definitely say travel would be the number one, craziest, hardest thing to adapt to. You’re traveling every week, twice or more a week. In NXT, I would travel maybe every couple of months. I would say travel is the hardest part of everything.

Has there been anyone on the road who has helped make you feel comfortable?

Me and Nia Jax. I don’t know if you’ve seen those TikToks, but we really bonded. I have fun with her.

How important is it to have that support system?

It was super nice. Perth was my big PLE (Premium Live Event), so it was nice to have someone there to guide me along the way. Like this is where you go, this is what you do. We had a 20-hour plane ride together, so it was nice to have someone to talk to.

Total Divas was so big along with others. Would you be open to doing a reality show like Bianca & Montez if the opportunity opened up for you and [boyfriend] Ludwig Kaiser?

Yeah. That would be super cool. I haven’t given that much thought because I’m still new to Raw and SmackDown. I would like to establish myself first and then do some stuff with Kaiser. Right Now, I’m focused on my career. I think a reality TV show would be really cool one day.

Have you gotten any advice when it comes to successful wrestling couples?

I haven’t really talked to anyone about it. I feel it isn’t that difficult to be honest when you’re in that relationship.

Coming from the U.S. National Team and the gymnastics world, what do your former teammates think of you entering wrestling?

I don’t really stay in contact with a ton of them, but I have been getting DMs from people. They’re saying, “Oh my God, are you in WWE? My friends are talking about you and I told them I used to do gymnastics with you.” That is kind of cool.

It seemed like there was a building to a match with Bianca on the road to WrestleMania. It hasn’t happened quite yet, but what is it like to work with her and others that you haven’t gotten the chance to yet?

I feel like Bianca and I have similar backgrounds, similar styles. She calls herself the EST. She may have been the EST with her other opponents, but she has never faced anyone like Tiffany Stratton. So, she isn’t going to be the EST anymore. I think there are so many amazing matches lined up for me. Me against Asuka. Me against Charlotte. Me against Io Sky. I’m so excited for the future.

How is it showing different sides of your persona each week with fans even getting behind you?

Elimination Chamber was so amazing for me. It was the first time I was really in the moment in a match and just to have the entire stadium behind me will be something I will never forget.

What is in your watch queue right now?

I’ve been watching Orange Is the New Black. I’ve never seen that before. It’s a good series. I’m also on TikTok a lot.

What’s your comfort food?

I love a good burger and french fries. Chicken fingers too. That’s my thing.

WWE SmackDown, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox

WWE Raw, Mondays, 8/7c, USA Network