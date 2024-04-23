Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Might sparks fly in the April 23 episode of FBI: Most Wanted? We can’t help but think that there could be at least the possibility of that, given the episode description and a moment at the end of TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Bonne Terre.”

When a federal judge and his wife are shot dead in New York, the Fugitive Task Force goes on the hunt and finds a connection to a man who is hours away from being executed in Missouri. Meanwhile, Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) both grapple with being single and living alone.

And in our clip, Remy and Hana are joined by Abby Deaver (played by guest star Susan Misner), a charismatic Missouri attorney whose client on death row is connected to the case the Fugitive Task Force is pursuing. At a crime scene, Abby wonders if Remy’s thinking the same thing she is, that the boys at a party might be involved. The cops never pushed it with them since there was a confession and DNA on a victim.

Ray (Edwin Hodge), with Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten), then calls to give a report on the lead they were following; they’re pivoting after the person tricked them by leaving a car in an airport parking lot only to then hop a rideshare. And it’s through that call that Abby gets a taste of the full scope of the team. Watch the sneak peek above for more. Are we reading too much into the end of the video and the episode tease about Remy grappling with being single? It’s very possible.

This next episode also features guest star Michael Raymond-James, as an Air Marshal who catches Hana’s eye during a flight. You can get a glimpse of him in the exclusive photos we previously posted.

What’s your first impression of Abby? Let us know in the comments section, below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS