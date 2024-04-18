Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

The Fugitive Task Force is about to cross paths with two very intriguing-sounding characters, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look!

Susan Misner and Michael Raymond-James guest star in the April 23 episode of FBI: Most Wanted, and you can see both of their characters interacting with members of the team as well as the agents going over the case at their headquarters as well as working it in the field in our photos above and below.

In this next episode, titled “Bonne Terre,” when a federal judge and his wife are shot dead in New York, the Fugitive Task Force goes on the hunt and finds a connection to a man who is hours away from being executed in Missouri. Meanwhile, Remy (Dylan McDermott) and Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) both grapple with being single and living alone. And with that logline tease, the glimpses we’re getting of these new characters, and their descriptions, we can’t help but wonder…

Misner plays Abby Deaver, a charismatic Missouri attorney whose client on death row is connected to the case the Fugitive Task Force is pursuing. And Raymond-James plays Ethan McPherson, an Air Marshall who catches Hana’s eye during a flight. There’s definitely part of us that can’t help but wonder what these two characters might be hiding.

And speaking of Hana’s living situation, Castle-Hughes did tell us last season, of Hana having teammates as roommates, “I think the thing with Hana is she’s got the space, it’s New York, people share spaces a lot, and she’s still young and she can always use a hand with the rent. And I think she’s not necessarily the most socially adept person and it’s kind of a good way for her to get out of her shell a little bit by learning to share her space.”

In general, the part of the episode description about Remy and Hana makes sense given this season is spending more time with the agents off the job. “This season for each agent, we’re really seeing into their personal lives,” Shantel VanSanten, who plays Nina, told us ahead of the premiere.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS