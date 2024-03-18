‘The Good Doctor’ Bringing Antonia Thomas & Brandon Larracuente Back for Final Season

The Good Doctor returns after a two-week hiatus on Tuesday, March 19, and it’s bringing back two former stars for the final season! Antonia Thomas and Brandon Larracuente, aka Dr. Claire Brown and Dr. Daniel Perez, will guest star in future episodes, including the series finale.

Thomas will be back for two episodes, while Larracuente will just be back for one, according to Deadline. One of Thomas’ two episodes will be the series finale, but it seems as though Larracuente’s one appearance will be before then. Ruby Kelley has also joined the cast in a recurring role, with Scandal‘s Guillermo Díaz joining as a guest star.

Claire was Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) closest friend in The Good Doctor Seasons 1 through 4. Thomas departed the series after Season 4, with her exit explained by Claire taking a new job at a clinic in Guatemala. She returned as a guest star in Season 5 and revealed that she had been offered the job of Chief of Surgery at the Guatemalan hospital.

Claire was romantically involved with Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) in Season 1. Modu is now a series regular in the final season, after having left in the Season 2 premiere and returning as a recurring star in Season 6. Will they reconnect in these two episodes, or will our theory that Jared and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Henderson) will get together come true? Larracuente’s return could certainly throw a wrench in that theory.

Larracuente’s Dr. Perez left after the Season 6 finale after a severe injury prompted Dr. Allen to break his sobriety and treat him with painkillers. The pain was so severe that it was hurting his recovery, she said, so she made the tough judgment call. While he originally rejected the care, Perez eventually understood why she did it. He moved back in with his family in Texas to physically and emotionally recover from the whole ordeal, leaving his romantic relationship with Jordan on hold. His return will presumably wrap up this relationship, either by officially ending it or by establishing that it will continue offscreen after the series’ end.

Kelley and Díaz will both play patients at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Kelley (star Richard Schiff‘s real-life daughter) plays Hannah, a woman who is seeking to rid herself of pressure headaches with the help of opioids but is labeled a “drug seeker” by doctors. Dr. Glassman (Schiff) thinks there’s a legitimate medical issue causing her pains. Díaz plays the mysterious Man/Carl/Jesus, who comes to the hospital to donate a kidney to a stranger. He’ll make the staff question if he’s capable of giving informed consent.

These four stars will appear in later episodes. In the meantime, here’s the logline for The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 3: “Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.”

The Good Doctor, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC