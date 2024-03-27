Bess Armstrong to Recur in ‘The Good Doctor’ — Will She Be Love Interest for Dr. Glassman?

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Richard Schiff as Dr. Glassman (L) and Bess Armstrong as Dr. Lim's mother (R) in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 4
Exclusive
Disney/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

 More

Could a romance be in cards for Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor‘s final season? TV Insider can confirm that Bess Armstrong — who debuted as Dr. Lim’s mother, Eileen Lim, in The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 4 on Tuesday, March 26 — will be back in future episodes.

Richard Schiff‘s character found himself on an unexpected date in “Date Night.” What started out as a favor for Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) when her mother, played by Bess Armstrong, came to visit her daughter while in town for a drug trial. Glassman convinced Lim, his co-president at the hospital, to attend two board meetings without him, and in exchange he took her mother out shopping to keep her entertained. Little did he know that he would find the outing so entertaining himself!

Conversation flowed with ease between Glassman and Lim’s mother as they walked around. The shopping trip naturally flowed into a dinner (food truck crepes, delicious), and they pair found themselves opening up more and more. The unexpectedly intimate conversation left Glassman comfortable enough to talk about his late daughter.

Was this a romantic spark igniting? Or perhaps just a new friendship for Glassman? It would be lovely to see Glassman happily in love before The Good Doctor comes to an end. Imagining him retired with a partner by his side — and a partner who would keep him connected to the St. Bonaventure Hospital, no less — certainly feels like a happy ending for this beloved character.

A representative for The Good Doctor confirms to TV Insider that Armstrong will be in four episodes of the final season, making this romance a promising possibility.

Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, and Bess Armstrong in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 4

Disney/Jeff Weddell

Armstrong has been a character actor for decades. Before The Good Doctor, she played Angela Chase’s mother, Patty Chase, in My So-Called LifeArmstrong also played Judge Donna Sobel in Bosch, Marcy Gold in I Love That For You, Maureen Lincoln in Grey’s Anatomy, Mayor Barrett in S.W.A.T., Professor Beth Marillo in Switched at Birth, Ginny in The Four Seasons, Dr. Kathryn Morgan in Jaws 3-D, and more.

'The Good Doctor' Bringing Antonia Thomas & Brandon Larracuente Back for Final Season
Related

'The Good Doctor' Bringing Antonia Thomas & Brandon Larracuente Back for Final Season

Even if “Date Night” doesn’t result in a romance with Lim’s mother, it does hint that Glassman is perhaps ready to open himself up to love. In The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 5, airing on April 2 at 10/9c, romantic relationships will also be front-and-center. In it, Asher’s views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome. Meanwhile, Asher also briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient’s conversion to Judaism for his fiancée.

What do you think of this potential new romance for Dr. Glassman? Is the final season the right time to introduce a new relationship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Good Doctor, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC

The Good Doctor - ABC

The Good Doctor where to stream

The Good Doctor

Bess Armstrong

Christina Chang

Richard Schiff

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Arthur Chu on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Arthur Chu Blows Huge Daily Double Wager on ‘Unfair Clue’
Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Blast Big Mistake & ‘Disappointing’ Prize
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Rose Decker as Ella Blake — 'FBI' Season 6 Episode 6
3
Will ‘FBI’ Tragedy Lead to Life-Changing Development for Maggie?
Sean Murray — 'NCIS' Season 19 Episode 4
4
‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Talks Prequel ‘Origins’ & Filming Final Scene With Mark Harmon
Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo — 'FBI: International' Season 3 Episode 5
5
‘FBI: International’: Why Vinessa Vidotto Doesn’t Want New Vo & Scott Dynamic to Change