Could a romance be in cards for Dr. Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor‘s final season? TV Insider can confirm that Bess Armstrong — who debuted as Dr. Lim’s mother, Eileen Lim, in The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 4 on Tuesday, March 26 — will be back in future episodes.

Richard Schiff‘s character found himself on an unexpected date in “Date Night.” What started out as a favor for Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) when her mother, played by Bess Armstrong, came to visit her daughter while in town for a drug trial. Glassman convinced Lim, his co-president at the hospital, to attend two board meetings without him, and in exchange he took her mother out shopping to keep her entertained. Little did he know that he would find the outing so entertaining himself!

Conversation flowed with ease between Glassman and Lim’s mother as they walked around. The shopping trip naturally flowed into a dinner (food truck crepes, delicious), and they pair found themselves opening up more and more. The unexpectedly intimate conversation left Glassman comfortable enough to talk about his late daughter.

Was this a romantic spark igniting? Or perhaps just a new friendship for Glassman? It would be lovely to see Glassman happily in love before The Good Doctor comes to an end. Imagining him retired with a partner by his side — and a partner who would keep him connected to the St. Bonaventure Hospital, no less — certainly feels like a happy ending for this beloved character.

A representative for The Good Doctor confirms to TV Insider that Armstrong will be in four episodes of the final season, making this romance a promising possibility.

Armstrong has been a character actor for decades. Before The Good Doctor, she played Angela Chase’s mother, Patty Chase, in My So-Called Life. Armstrong also played Judge Donna Sobel in Bosch, Marcy Gold in I Love That For You, Maureen Lincoln in Grey’s Anatomy, Mayor Barrett in S.W.A.T., Professor Beth Marillo in Switched at Birth, Ginny in The Four Seasons, Dr. Kathryn Morgan in Jaws 3-D, and more.

Even if “Date Night” doesn’t result in a romance with Lim’s mother, it does hint that Glassman is perhaps ready to open himself up to love. In The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 5, airing on April 2 at 10/9c, romantic relationships will also be front-and-center. In it, Asher’s views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome. Meanwhile, Asher also briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient’s conversion to Judaism for his fiancée.

What do you think of this potential new romance for Dr. Glassman? Is the final season the right time to introduce a new relationship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Good Doctor, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC