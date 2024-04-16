‘Tracker’ Casts ‘Manifest’ Star Melissa Roxburgh as Colter’s Sister – Fans React

Melissa Roxburgh, who played the lead role of Michaela Stone on the supernatural drama Manifest, is joining the CBS action series Tracker as Colter Shaw’s (Justin Hartley) sister, Dory.

Hartley confirmed the casting on his Instagram account, where he posted a photo of himself on set with Roxburgh. “Colter finally reunites with his little sister Dory in the coming weeks,” he captioned the post. “Join me in welcoming the lovely and talented @MRoxburgh to the @TrackerCBS family!”

Further details regarding Roxburgh’s role and when she will make her first appearance are not yet known.

Tracker premiered on February 11, 2024, following the Super Bowl, and was picked up for a second season in March. The show centers around Colter Shaw, a skilled survivalist and tracker who earns his living by assisting law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley)

Across the first season, flashbacks have revealed details of Colter’s family past, including his relationships with his older brother, Russell, and younger sister, Dory. Many mysteries surround the family, including what led to their father’s death.

While Russell has been referenced in the present timeline, Dory has yet to be mentioned.

“We have to address that,” Hartley previously told TVLine. “When it happens, it will be very meaningful… [but] you won’t see her early in Season 1. I can tell you that.”

In addition to Hartley, Tracker stars Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene, alongside guest stars Lee Tergesen, Mathew Nelson-Mahood, and Wendy Crewson.

Fans are already super excited about Roxburgh joining the series and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Love this!!! We all needed more @mroxburgh on our screens after @manifestonnetflix ended,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Omg I love this!!” said another user, while one fan added, “This is amazing news! Melissa is so talented and I can’t wait for this!”

“Yay, I loved her on Manifest, she will be an added bonus to Tracker,” wrote another viewer.

Another added, “We just finished watching #Manifest with @mroxburgh and were eagerly anticipating seeing her in a show again. Such a great addition!!!”

Roxburgh is best known for playing Michaela “Mick” Stone on Manifest, which aired for three seasons on NBC before it was canceled. However, due to the show’s popularity on streaming and strong fan support, Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season in 2022.

More recently, she appeared as Lieutenant Ellen Grier in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot. Her other television credits include Travelers, Valor, Legends of Tomorrow, The Tomorrow People, Supernatural, and Arrow.

Tracker, Season 1, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS