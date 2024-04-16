Ron Thompson, ‘Baretta’ and ‘Ironside’ Actor, Dies at 83

Actor Ron Thompson, best known for starring alongside Robert Blake in the ABC crime series Baretta and his performance in the iconic 1981 film American Pop, has died. He was 83.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday afternoon (April 13). He was discovered by his friend and former co-worker Joe Black, a filmmaker who worked with Thompson on Hate Horses (2017), Chicks, Man (2018), Suffrage (2023), and many other projects.

No cause of death was given.

“For a man of his age, he was so full of life; he had such a presence,” Black told THR, referring to Thompson as “the Sam Jackson to my Tarantino.”

Born on January 31, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, Thompson moved with his family to Miami in 1945 and soon became fascinated with acting, especially after seeing Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront.

Thompson’s first acting gig came in 1960 when he appeared as an extra in Jerry Lewis’ The Bellboy. At 19, he moved to New York and starred in multiple episodes of CBS’ Armstrong Circle Theater in 1962.

His journey into show business also led to a brief career as a rock singer, writing and recording several singles as “Ronnie Thompson” with help from rockabilly singer Ersel Hickey throughout the 1960s.

He would continue to make guest appearances on various hit TV shows throughout the 1970s, including Mannix, Ironside, Amy Prentiss, The Streets of San Francisco, Bronk, Quincy M.E., and more.

But his big break came in 1975 when he landed the role of rookie undercover cop Nopke on ABC’s crime drama Baretta. He appeared in six episodes of the series between 1975 and 1976.

He would continue to appear in brief television roles across the 1980s and 1990s, including parts in The Waltons, Cagney & Lacey, American Playhouse, and Crisis Center.

On the big screen, Thompson is best known for voicing Tony Belinsky / Pete Belinsky on the classic 1981 animated jukebox musical drama film American Pop.

His other film roles include The White Buffalo (1977), American Me (1992), Deep Cover (1992), and Fallen Arches (2000). Most recently, he appeared in the 2023 movie Suffrage.