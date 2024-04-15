‘American Idol’ Top 14 Takes Shape as 6 More Go Home (RECAP)

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The American Idol hopefuls didn’t have much time to celebrate making it into the Top 20. That’s because they had to prepare to perform once again for the first live results show on Monday night. Based on America’s vote, another six went home.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced the 10 chosen by the audience based on almost 25 million votes for “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” on April 21. From there, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry (cutting dress and all), and Lionel Richie had the arduous task of deciding the rest of the Top 14.

See how the night unfolded and which favorites exited the competition below.

Quintavious

The 22-year-old sang for survival, not making it through with America’s vote. He aptly chose Mariah Carey’s “Make It Happen” and even hit a high octave to give the judges all the goods. Luke called the note the “break the church glass” and his best performance.

McKenna Faith Breinholt

The 25-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona earned her slot in the Top 14. For the occasion, she chose to revisit her audition song “Tumbleweed” by her late mom Amy under the group Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl.

Jordan Anthony

The tall 19-year-old from Australia was not voted into the Top 14. He went with “Attention” by Charlie Puth hoping to impress the judges enough for one of their four slots. Katy said he was right around the A and loved the energy. She went as far as to call it his best performance.

Jack Blocker

The 25-year-old from Dallas had a reason to smile making it through thanks to the nationwide vote. He grabbed his guitar and performed “Feeling Whitney” by Post Malone to celebrate.

Kennedy Reid

Our resident Idol mortician was not among America’s vote picks. The 23-year-old responded with the sassy “Somethin’ Bad” by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Lionel said that was the way to deal with no. He liked her attitude and personality on stage.

Jennifer Jeffries

The 18-year-old from Starkville, Mississippi didn’t win over America enough for a spot in the Top 14. She answered with “All I Want” by Kodaline in hopes of continuing to sing another day via a judge’s pick. Luke was shocked America didn’t vote her in. He said it may have been one of his favorite performances and finds her voice unique.

Ajii

The nursing home security guard didn’t get chosen by the nationwide vote for the Top 14. He sang for survival on “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd. Katy called the performance excellent and smart.

Mia Matthews

The 19-year-old from Centre, Alabama won over the people enough with a spot in the Top 14. She stayed in the country lane and what brought her to the dance with “Burning House” by Cam. Her sister and mom drove 30 hours to watch Mia perform. I’d say it was worth the trip.

Kayko

America is falling in love with the king of the originals, voting him into the next round. The 23-year-old revived a past Kayko classic in “What If?” to take his proverbial victory lap. At one point, Kayko brought the laughs by talking about how Ryan would be a great dad. The judges agreed, but it was clear Ryan thought this conversation was a little much for a results show. LOL.

Nya

The 28-year-old Broadway performer was not among the nationwide vote picks. She showcased her diva-bility on a current hit “Water” by Tyla. “Way to switch it up,” Lionel said. He thought she brought not only a great voice but attitude. The Hall of Famer called it a star performance.

Will Moseley

The 23-year-old country boy earned his slot into the Top 14. He performed his chart-topping hit “Gone For Good.” Lionel remarked on his ability to translate to audiences.

Abi Carter

The 21-year-old tugged at heartstrings with the tribute to her grandparents and won over America into the victory zone. She sang “My Mind” by Yebba in celebration.

Odell Bunton Jr.

The 29-year-old Texan found himself in the danger zone of elimination. He took the Hollywood audience to church on “Wait On You” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Dante Bowe and Chandler Moore. Luke thought he did a great job and felt spiritual enlightenment. The country star was moved.

Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

America felt the 20-year-old’s emotional Sunday night performance enough to vote her into the Top 14. She then put her spin on “Zombie” by The Cranberries.

Mackenzie Sol

The 23-year-old content creator from Las Vegas didn’t get the green light into the Top 14 from viewers. He hoped to sing himself out of the danger zone with “False Alarms” by Lawrence featuring Jon Bellion. Katy called him a tornado of energy through the season but found control tonight. She added that he showed up.

Emmy Russell

The 25-year-old granddaughter of Loretta Lynn has become a fan favorite so it’s no surprise she made the Top 14. The singer-songwriter came to the stage barefoot and took it back to the one that started it all with her original “skinny.”

Julia Gagnon

The 22-year-old who closed out Sunday’s show motivated America to send her to the next round. She sang “Need A Favor” by recent mentor Jelly Roll.

Jayna Elise

The 2023 alum got the news she had to sing for survival once more. She decided on “All I Wanted” by Paramore to win the judges over. Lionel said that the reaction from the crowd speaks for itself. He complimented how she could make a high note a whisper, calling it a command performance.

Triston Harper

The 15-year-old country singer found himself the youngest finalist in the Top 14. He performed Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t.”

Roman Collins

The 24-year-old from Long Beach was the last to perform for the judge’s save. He finished the night of entertainment with a classic James Brown tune in “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.” Katy was feeling it so much her sharp top had a wardrobe malfunction. Luke said he could blow the roof off the place. “Or a top,” Katy quipped.

Eliminations

After watching all the hopefuls in the danger zone of elimination, the judges ultimately chose Jayna Elise, Jordan Anthony, Nya, and Roman Collins to stick around. With the Top 14 in place, it meant the end of the journey for Mackenzie Sol, Odell Bunton Jr., Quintavious, Kennedy Reid, Jennifer Jeffries, Jordan Anthony, and Ajii.

Those who made it through have “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” on April 21 to look forward to with KISS legend Gene Simmons serving as guest mentor. Then it’s the Top 12 where Meghan Trainor will guide the hopefuls through the “Billboard #1 Hits” themed episode.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC