Outlander star Sam Heughan got candid about how emotional it is to be filming the eighth and final season of the hit Starz series.

Appearing at The Land Con 6 in Paris over the weekend of April 13 and 14, Heughan attended the event with costars past and present and opened up about his feelings surrounding the last season. “We are shooting the last season… Season 8,” Heughan noted at the start of the clip released by RosterCon. “We’ve now shot three weeks.”

Other stars on the scene for the event included Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Steven Cree, John Bell, César Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Duncan Lacroix, and even Tobias Menzies.

During a panel presentation, Heughan continued to share his feelings, as he admitted, “It’s really hard for me. We had a read-through where… all the cast sits around a table and we read the episode so that everyone can hear it, but they made it a very special occasion.”

“We were on a castle set, so we’re in this magnificent castle in the studio, and they had a bagpipe player… they were playing ‘The Skye Boat Song,’ the theme tune, and I just… I was gone, I started crying,” Heughan revealed.

It’s understandably an emotional time as he pointed out, “there are so many memories. It has been almost 11 years of my life, I have so many friends, so many amazing memories, it’s gone so fast… so yeah, it’s gonna be really sad when we finish. But also it’s bittersweet, we’re very happy.”

He teased, “We have a cool story, new characters, new sets, a new director called Caitriona Balfe… Yeah, she’s doing really well.” And although it’s “gonna be hard to say goodbye to Jamie,” Heughan pointed out that there is still plenty of Outlander on the horizon.

Season 7, Part 2 of the show is arriving this November on Starz, and along with the final season of the series, a prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is also shooting in Scotland. Stay tuned for more on Outlander as we approach the show’s return, and let us know what you think of Heughan’s emotional story, below.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres November 2024, Starz