'The Rookie' Renewed for Season 7

Amanda Bell
Nathan Fillion, Lisseth Chavez, and Jenna Dewan in 'The Rookie' Season 6
Disney/Raymond Liu

The Rookie

The Rookie will continue to gain veteran status as ABC has renewed the police procedural for a seventh season, TV Insider has confirmed.

Season 6, which debuted in February after being delayed from the usual fall slate by the dual Hollywood strikes, boasted strong ratings: The premiere, which aired on February 20, ABC saw 11.9 million viewers tune in across all platforms in the Live+35 ratings timeframe, which is the series’ highest since October 2018. It also boasted the highest rating among the adults aged 18-49 demographic, with a 2.9 rating. On linear alone, the series boasted 7.23 million in the same timeframe.

This is but the latest ABC scripted renewal for the 2024-2025 season, following the network’s orders for 9-1-1 Season 8Abbott Elementary Season 4, and Grey’s Anatomy Season 21. Ending this year are The Good Doctor and Station 19.

The Rookie premiered in 2018 and features Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, an ordinary, middle-aged man who decided to fulfill his lifelong dream of joining the Los Angeles Police Department.

The series is created and executive-produced by Alexi Hawley and also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones,  Melissa O’NeilEric WinterShawn AshmoreJenna DewanLisseth Chavez, and more. The Rookie celebrated its milestone 100th episode in December 2023.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

